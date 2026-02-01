Why the Bosa Brothers Could Reunite on the 49ers this Offseason

We know that the San Francisco 49ers need to add to their defensive line, and we know that star edge rusher Nick Bosa would likely love to play with his brother Joey Bosa before they end their careers. We also know that the older Bosa is a free agent this offseason. One notable outlet not only suggests that the 49ers could sign Bosa, but also suggests that it is the best fit for both sides.

Will the San Francisco 49ers sign Joey Bosa in NFL Free Agency

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports went through the best fits for the top 50 free agents. He ranked Bosa 36 and said that the 49ers are the best fit.

The Bosa brothers reunite as San Francisco adds a much-needed pass rusher. Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are both coming off a torn ACL, and the elder Bosa would be a help as a situational player Zachary Pereles

It does make sense when you think the team needs edge pressure. We all know that they view Mykel Williams at his best sliding inside on passing downs. We also know that Bosa is getting older, and health has never been a strong suit for either of the brothers.

So, the team could lighten the load, particularly of Joey Bosa, by letting Williams and Nick Bosa play early downs, then sliding in Bosa across from his brother and letting Williams rush along the interior against the pass.

It can keep Bosa fresh, and he can defend the run at times, which would take Nick off the field, potentially lightening his load.

Bosa signed a 1-year, $12M deal with the Buffalo Bills last offseason and is projected to sign a 1-year, $13M deal this offseason, according to Spotrac.

Bosa had 54 pressures and five sacks last season. Neither are career-leading numbers for someone like Bosa, but both would have led the 49ers last year. Both are better than Bryce Huff, who would essentially be the one losing his role to Bosa.

The downside is that he is now 31 years old, and he started to tail off later in the season. The 49ers already have a lot of injury-prone players, and adding a pass rusher with a notable history of injuries is not quite the best way to spend $13M.

Still, Bosa is coming off of a lower year for his standards. He just had a heartbreaking playoff loss, something he has not experienced too often in his career. Perhaps playing with his brother and playing with a chance to make another playoff run have him sign for closer to $10M. This would make him a great and it is at least worth pursuing given the need and potential for a friendly discount.

