49ers GM John Lynch is Shockingly Bad at Drafting in the Top 3 Rounds

The 49ers have a John Lynch problem. They just don't know it yet.

They think Lynch is an asset to the organization because he helped build a team that lost two Super Bowls. And he certainly gets credit for those rosters that came close but couldn't finish.

But now, the best players on the 49ers are getting old and breaking down, while the Seahawks and Rams are young and ascending. Suddenly, the 49ers are the third-best team in the division, and the gap between them and the teams above them could widen this offseason if the 49ers don't draft extremely well.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, Lynch is bad at drafting, especially in the first three rounds. This is a fact. We have almost 10 years of evidence to prove this.

Since 2017, the 49ers have had 41 picks in the top three rounds. Lynch didn't draft 41 players with those picks -- he packaged some of them to move up or down or to acquire a veteran in a trade.

But of the players Lynch has selected in the past nine drafts, only three of them have gone to Pro Bowls: Nick Bosa, who was the consensus No. 1 player in the 2019 draft; Fred Warner, who was an all-time great pick; and Deebo Samuel, who had one great season and no longer is on the team.

Here is the full list of players Lynch has drafted in the top three rounds since 2017.

Solomon Thomas

Reueben Foster

Mike McGlinchey

Nick Bosa

Javon Kinlaw

Brandon Aiyuk

Trey Lance

Ricky Pearsall

Mykel Williams

Dante Pettis

Deebo Samuel

Aaron Banks

Drake Jackson

Renardo Green

Alfred Collins

Ahkello Witherspoon

CJ Beathard

Fred Warner

Tarvarius Moore

Jalen Hurd

Trey Sermon

Ambry Thomas

Ty Davis-Price

Danny Gray

Ji'Ayir Brown

Jake Moody

Cam Latu

Dominick Puni

Nick Martin

Upton Stout

That's all Lynch has to show for nine years of drafting in the top three rounds. ChatGPT probably could have done a better job.

To be fair, Lynch also drafted some diamonds in the rough, namely George Kittle and Brock Purdy. But those two picks don't outweigh all of Lynch's whiffs in the first few rounds.

In addition, he also traded picks for Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams, and those were great trades. He also traded second-round picks for Jimmy Garoppolo and Dee Ford, who weren't that good for the 49ers, but at least they made an impact, as opposed to Solomon Thomas, Reuben Foster, Javon Kinlaw, Trey Lance, Dante Pettis, Drake Jackson, CJ Beathard, Tarvarius Moore, Jalen Hurd, Trey Sermon, Ambry Thomas, Ty Davis-Price, Danny Gray, Jake Moody, Cameron Latu and Nick Martin.

So, if Lynch can pull off another blockbuster trade for an All-Pro player such as Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, great -- the 49ers might get back to the Super Bowl next season.

But if he can't make that trade, then the 49ers can't let him draft players anymore. He's not good enough, and this offseason is too important. Because if the 49ers whiff again, they'll find themselves closer to last place in their division than first place.

They need a new general manager right now.

