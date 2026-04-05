Assessing Whether Emmanuel Pregnon is a Round 1 Fit for the 49ers

John Lynch said that he expects the San Francisco 49ers to add one more option at guard into the starting competition. That could mean drafting a guard higher than expected. One name to consider would be Emmanuel Pregnon from Oregon. Would he be a fit, and when would the 49ers have to take him?

How Emmanuel Pregnon fits in the NFL

Pregnons game is built on power. He has long arms, big hands, and he can punch hard and not let go. He also anchors well, making him a study unit in pass protection. He brings a mean and tough mentality to the run game as well, and comes off as a classic, old-school offensive lineman who is nasty. With efficient movement, he looks starter-ready from day one with a high floor.

Where Emmanuel Pregnon must improve

Pregnon is not the most athletic or best functional mover. He can win with smarts, but does get beaten in space and is not asked to pull often. He would be best in a power-heavy scheme and is not best utilizing zone running concepts.

NFL Comparison for Emmanuel Pregnon

The best comparison, both physically and stylistically, is Wyatt Teller. They both play with the same demeanor and have the same body type. They are stout, thick, and powerful, and Teller had become one of the best guards in the NFL in that role. He needed to find the right role for his skills, but if the right team can unleash Pregnon, they will get the same type of stability.

Does Emmanuel Pregnon fit the San Francisco 49ers?

The big question with Pregnon is when the team can take him, and whether he would be a reach if they took him round 1? He is projected to go 40th on most mock draft boards. So, at 27, it may be a bit much, but there is almost no chance that he is getting to their second-round pick. So, if they want him, they would have to do it in the first round.

On one hand, reaching for a Day 1 starter at your biggest position and taking a high-floor player that late in round one is not awful. On the other hand, Pregnon is not the perfect fit for the 49ers' scheme due to his athleticism. At that point, Chase Bisonstis may be a better scheme, and he grades out similarly. This may not be the best match.