49ers Rookie Expectations: Carver Willis

With the San Francisco 49ers shifting their focus from the 2026 NFL Draft to OTAs, it is a good time to evaluate realistic expectations for the rookie class. One of the more interesting players to watch is Carver Willis, who enters the NFL with a path to immediate competition at left guard.

San Francisco 49ers rookie expectations for Carver Willis

Since 2012, there have been 88 offensive linemen drafted in a similar range to Willis who either played guard in college or transitioned to guard after entering the NFL. Because all of those players were selected outside the top 100 picks, expectations naturally vary. As a group, they averaged four starts during their rookie seasons, which highlights both the developmental nature of the position and the uncertainty tied to Day 3 offensive linemen.

There are still several successful names within that sample. Players such as Shaq Mason, Mark Glowinski, Wyatt Teller, David Edwards, Kevin Dotson, Connor McGovern, John Simpson, Ben Powers, Jon Feliciano, and Max Garcia all came from similar draft ranges. Edwards is especially relevant because he played tackle in college before moving inside, which mirrors Willis’ situation.

Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Even with those success stories, the average rookie season within that group remained modest. Collectively, the group averaged five starts as rookies. That makes five starts a realistic expectation for Willis entering his first season with the 49ers.

That expectation lines up with the situation he is entering. Willis is currently competing for the starting left guard spot alongside Robert Jones and Connor Colby. Jones has the most experience of the group, but he is coming off a season in which injuries prevented him from playing. Colby started games at left guard last season and already understands the system, but he was eventually benched once the team had other options available.

That leaves Willis trying to win a role while also transitioning positions at the NFL level. Historically, players in his draft range are not expected to become full-time starters immediately, especially while learning a new position.

Still, the opportunity is clearly there. Between Jones’ injury history and the uncertainty surrounding Colby, Willis has a legitimate chance to earn snaps during his rookie season. The bigger question is not whether he will see the field, but whether he can hold onto the role once he gets there.

If Willis performs well early, he could exceed the historical averages tied to players drafted in his range. If he struggles, the 49ers could quickly pivot to another option. Either way, his rookie season will likely be defined by whether he can take advantage of the opportunity in front of him.