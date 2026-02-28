A Bet on Upside for the San Francisco 49ers in Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers are going to need to upgrade their defensive line, and they know it. Improving the front will likely require a combination of free agency and the NFL Draft. If they want an impact name off the edge in free agency without completely breaking the bank, one player worth considering is K’Lavon Chaisson.

Will the San Francisco 49ers pursue K’Lavon Chaisson in NFL free agency?

Chaisson has taken an unusual path to reach this point. He won a National Championship at LSU alongside Joe Burrow and entered the NFL as a first-round pick, carrying significant expectations. However, his first stint in the league did not go according to plan. Over four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he totaled just five sacks. For a former first-round edge rusher, that production fell well short of what teams hope to see.

At one point, it appeared he could be on the verge of falling out of the league. A stop with the Las Vegas Raiders helped revive his career. On a struggling Raiders team, Chaisson managed to post five sacks. That performance earned him another opportunity, this time with the New England Patriots, where he lined up opposite Harold Landry.

The gamble paid off. Chaisson recorded 7.5 sacks and became a key contributor during New England’s defensive turnaround that ultimately led to an AFC Championship appearance. For the first time in his career, he looked comfortable and productive in a defined role. The timing could not have been better, as he now hits free agency with momentum.

Of course, teams will be cautious. Seventeen and a half sacks across six seasons is not dominant production. At the same time, decision-makers will see 7.5 sacks in a single season, remember his first-round pedigree, and recognize that he will only be 27 years old this year. There is still upside to tap into, especially if he continues trending upward.

Financially, Chaisson should command a raise, but his inconsistent history likely keeps the market reasonable. Spotrac projects him at roughly $9 million per year on a three-year, $26.88 million deal. That figure balances risk and reward. It reflects his breakout season while acknowledging the uneven production that came before it.

For San Francisco, that structure makes sense. The 49ers need depth and multiple contributors along the edge rather than overpaying for one marquee name. Chaisson fits that model. All free agents carry risk, but he represents a calculated bet on age, talent, and recent growth, exactly the type of move the 49ers should consider this offseason.