Daniel Jeremiah Names 2 Edge Rushers 49ers Can Draft With the 27th Pick

The NFL draft is little more than two months away.

That is where the San Francisco 49ers will have their best chance at significantly improving their team. One area that they will look to improve is at edge rusher.

The 49ers could draft one in the first round with the 27th pick, despite taking Mykel Williams early last year. It never hurts to add another player in the trenches, especially for rushing the passer.

Williams kicks inside on pass-rushing downs anyway. It's logical for the 49ers to draft an edge rusher to boost their pass rush after they finished last in sacks this past season.

If the 49ers do consider drafting an edge rusher with the 27th pick, they should listen to what NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah recommended on a conference call with reporters on Thursday.

Two ideal edge rushers for the 49ers

"If you're looking for that big, physical rusher that kind of fits those specs, Zion Young, he's 6'5", 262 pounds. He would fit those specs," Jeremiah said. "T.J. Parker is not quite as big, but he's almost 6'4", 263 pounds out of Clemson. Both of those guys can be heavy edge setters who can rush with a lot of power. Those would be two from the edge rusher group."

Zion Young had eight sacks and 52 total pressures (18th most) in 2025 for the Missouri Tigers. He's a four-year player, spending his first two seasons at Michigan State before transferring to Missouri.

Drafting him wouldn't be a bad idea at all for the 49ers. They get a seasoned player who can step in immediately and help. He also fits the imposing physical stature they need on their defensive line.

As for the other edge rusher Jeremiah liked for the 49ers, T.J. Parker tallied six sacks and 41 total pressures in 2025. He's a three-year player, spending all of his time at Clemson.

He's not as seasoned as Young is, but his production is as good as Young's, if not better. Parker registered 11 sacks in 2024 and has a total of 22 sacks in his college career.

Young has only 14 total sacks. Last season was a down year for Parker, but he's proven to be an impactful edge rusher. With the 49ers, he has a chance to be more like his 2024 version.

There's no telling what position the 49ers will target with the 27th pick, or even if these two players will be there. But if they are, the 49ers have to consider drafting one of them.

