The 6 Biggest Takeaways From the 49ers' Win Against the Titans
That's now four games won in a row by the San Francisco 49ers.
They took care of business at home against the Tennessee Titans, 37-24. However, this win came with a few issues that will be a concern moving forward. But first, the positives from this game.
Brock Purdy has found a rhythm
That's now two games in a row of impressive performances from Brock Purdy. He clearly has found a rhythm, which comes at a perfect time for their playoff push.
Yes, Purdy played incredibly well against a mediocre team. However, he deserves credit for looking the part. Had he not played this good, it would've been used as a criticism against him.
He took care of business by completing 23-of-30 passes for 295 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. If he keeps this up, the 49ers' offense will continue to soar.
Jauan Jennings is on a tear
Arguably, no other player on the 49ers is on a better tear than Jauan Jennings. He has scored six touchdowns in his last six games and is a clear, significantly impactful player.
It's remarkable to see, considering how off he was to start the first half of the season. But that just goes to show that the injuries he suffered and barely practicing in training camp are what held him back.
If he continues this, you have to wonder if the 49ers will re-sign Jennings when the season is over. With Brandon Aiyuk departing, the 49ers could desire him back.
Ricky Pearsall flashes both positives and negatives
Since returning from a PCL injury in Week 11, Ricky Pearsall has been an afterthought in the offense. He's struggled to make his presence felt from a production standpoint.
That all changed today against the Titans. Pearsall reminded everyone how much of a positive impact he can have. Unfortunately, he also showed why he can never sustain it.
Pearsall was hurt twice in this game. He got up hobbled after his first catch, but would continue playing. His last catch seemed to aggravate whatever he had injured. Now you have to wonder if he will miss time after this.
49ers' run defense is a concern
Tony Pollard is coming off a career performance last week, so it's not surprising to see him run efficiently against the 49ers. However, Pollard has been a lackluster runner for most of the season.
The 49ers should've been able to hold him relatively well, but he completely gashed them all day long, rushing for 98 yards and a touchdown. That's a whopping 7.5 yards per carry.
Next week, the 49ers play the Indianapolis Colts. They have a stalwart running back in Jonathan Taylor, who has to be giddy about getting to face a leaky 49ers' run defense.
49ers safeties struggle to be playmakers
Aside from an interception in Week 11 for Malik Mustapha and two in Week 12 for Ji'Ayir Brown, both of the 49ers' safeties struggle to be playmakers.
There were multiple instances where neither safety could make a play on the ball. Cam Ward was begging them to pick him off, and they couldn't do it.
Both players are decent, but do not possess the ability to go for the jugular. That will be an issue when the 49ers get to the playoffs, assuming they get there.
Playoff offenses are going to work the 49ers
If you didn't watch this game and just looked at the stats, you will see that the 49ers' defense allowed Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to score a touchdown. That isn't an error.
They actually let a defensive lineman score a touchdown. It doesn't matter if the 49ers had a 21-point lead at the time. That's an embarrassing score to allow.
In fact, there were a handful of plays in which the 49ers' defense was disappointing, and they did that against a pitiful offense. This game is a reminder that the 49ers will get worked by playoff offenses.
