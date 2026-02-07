Current 49ers who Have a Real Shot at the Hall of Fame

With the newest Hall of Fame class being unveiled this week, it is a good time to take stock of which San Francisco 49ers players have a legitimate chance to one day be enshrined in Canton. The roster features several elite talents at their respective positions, but not all great players ultimately make the Hall of Fame. Based on current resumes and projected paths, here is where each stands.

Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey currently owns three first-team All-Pro selections, which puts him firmly in the conversation, but not over the line. According to Pro Football Reference, his career score trails running backs such as Fred Taylor, Tiki Barber, and Priest Holmes, all of whom remain outside the Hall of Fame. Only two players with a lesser resume have been inducted, and both retired before 1980.

There are some contextual factors working in McCaffrey’s favor. Receiving production is undervalued in Pro Football Reference’s formula, which hurts his overall score. Additionally, Adrian Peterson is the only running back with four first-team All-Pros who is not in the Hall of Fame, and he will almost certainly get in. If McCaffrey adds one more elite season, the discussion changes quickly. Another 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving season would have pushed him much closer. As it stands now, he is just on the outside.

Hall of Fame Odds: 45%

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Trent Williams

If Trent Williams retired today, he would likely make the Hall of Fame. He may not be a first-ballot selection, but his resume is already strong enough to earn induction. Pro Football Reference grades his career higher than four current Hall of Famers, and his profile compares favorably to Tony Boselli, who eventually got in after waiting.

If Williams adds a Super Bowl ring or one or two more All-Pro selections, his case becomes overwhelming, and his wait shortens significantly. Even without that, he is already in a strong position.

Hall of Fame Odds: 85%

George Kittle

George Kittle currently sits just outside the Hall of Fame threshold. His resume is similar to Jimmy Graham’s, another borderline candidate. Graham holds the advantage in raw receiving numbers, while Kittle is far more respected as a blocker. Historically, no tight end with four All-Pro selections has missed the Hall of Fame, but Kittle only has two.

To solidify his case, Kittle likely needs two or three more healthy seasons and possibly a Super Bowl ring to elevate his legacy beyond “very good” into “historic.”

Hall of Fame Odds: 50%

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Fred Warner

Fred Warner is right on the edge now, but his trajectory strongly suggests eventual induction. If he retired today, his resume would resemble Demario Davis or James Farrior, players just outside the Hall of Fame. The difference is age. Warner is still young and is positioned to surpass those resumes quickly.

The only linebackers with four All-Pro selections not currently in the Hall of Fame are NaVorro Bowman and Bobby Wagner. Wagner will get in, while Bowman remains a fringe case. One more All-Pro season and a few more strong years would effectively lock Warner in.

Hall of Fame Odds: 80%

Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa has produced a couple of elite seasons, but injuries and inconsistency have kept him from building the sustained resume required for Hall of Fame consideration.

Hall of Fame Odds: 0%

