This Edge Rusher Could be Too Good for the 49ers to Pass Up in Round 1

The San Francisco 49ers are going to be linked to edge rushers in the 2026 NFL draft. One notable name is Zion Young from Missouri. How does he stack up to the other rushers in his draft range, and how does he fit with the 49ers?

Where Zion Young translates well to the NFL

Zion Young is big, long, and he can defend the run. He is great at setting the edge at the point of attack and maintainging leverage. With that there probably is not a better run defender in the class. He packs a strong punch and can win as a power rusher who plays on the early downs.

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Where Zion Young must improve in the NFL

Young does not bring much juice or explosion. His bend is just average, and he is going to lean heavily on his power moves and winning at the point of attack to excel in the NFL. He may be a see what you get type of player where he comes in year one and provides immediate impact, but there will not be much ceiling to gain after that.

NFL Comparison for Zion Young

The best comparison for Young from a physical and stylistic perspective is Dorance Armstrong. They are both big, long, and while they are not overly athletic, Armstrong has found a way to be a solid pass rusher with five seasons of 5+ sacks and a career-high of 8.5. That, plus solid run defense over a long career, is what Armstrong brought to the NFL, and it is not a bad baseline projection for Young as well.

How does Zion Young fit with the San Francisco 49ers?

The question with Young is whether he would be a smart pick in the first round. By most mock draft boards, he goes around pick 38 on average, so he may be a small reach in the first round, but there is no chance he falls to their second round pick. San Francisco needs an edge presence, but they need more pass rush threat to complement Mykel Williams, who is already a proven run defender. They can sacrifice the run defense for a little speed.

So, Young is unlikely to be the slam dunk, best prospect on the board, and while he is a scheme fit, he is not quite what they need for that scheme right now. This may not be the best fit.