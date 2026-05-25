Why Mykel Williams is the San Francisco 49ers' Biggest Question Mark

Mykel Williams is the second-year player with the most at stake. The San Francisco 49ers edge rusher is a major question coming back from his injury, according to Jared Dubin of CBS Sports.

The San Francisco 49ers need Mykel William to step up in year 2

Mykel Williams was viewed as a slight reach when the 49ers drafted him 11th overall in the 2025 NFL draft and nothing since then has changed. Williams had an up-and-down rookie season that did not show many flashes.

Williams was good against the run and had a few quality snaps. However, his best plays were taking up blockers, and that is not going to impress fans, especially considering how much they invested in him. The 49ers started to rush him inside more on passing downs, and that led to a more productive player.

When Williams started to put things together as a pass rusher, he tore his ACL and ended his year short. So, he now enters year two with limited production, questions about his role with a new defensive coordinator, and an injury on top of that. It is easy to see why there are major questions.

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In a recent re-draft, he was the highest pick in the first round to not get selected in the re-draft. That might end up being too harsh, but it is too hard to tell at this stage of his career.

If the 49ers do not get an improved version of Williams, they are going to be in a lot of trouble. While they added a lot of depth to the edge rusher room, they do not have the high-end talent to replace him. Cam Sample is not any better than Keion White or Sam Okuayinonu; he will just add depth to them. Romello Height is a good contrast, but he is an undersized rookie who can only play a specific number of snaps before he gets worn down.

So, if Williams does not step into the role across from Nick Bosa, they are going to lean on a rotation that could end up looking like a jumbled mess.

On the flip side, if Williams takes a step, and Bosa is healthy, the 49ers could have high-end talent on the edges. They were one win away from home-field advantage in the playoffs without them in the lineup. A lot is at stake with Williams this year.