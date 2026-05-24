San Francisco 49ers Linked to Impactful Defender

The San Francisco 49ers are going to be linked to most available edge rushers this offseason. So, it is not a surprise to see that Kayvon Thibodeaux is a trade candidate for the 49ers, according to Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report.

Should the San Francisco 49ers trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux?

The New York Giants have reportedly not been interested in trading their former first-round pick, and when the team made it through draft weekend without any deal happening, most speculation around a deal ended. However, it picked back up when John Harbaugh noted that they will listen to trade calls on any player.

If the Giants are listening, it is easy to see the 49ers as one of the teams calling. Thibodeaux is on his fifth-year option, and he might just be a rental. However, the 49ers signed Mike Evans, and their draft was geared towards adding role players who can win in year one. They are fine with a rental that can put them over the edge.

Beyond that, the 49ers suddenly have the most cap space available in the NFL. So, while Thibodeaux is on a one-year deal that most teams cannot maneuver around without an extension, the 49ers are one of the few teams that can add him at a rental cost and not worry about any contract talks until after the season.

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The main question will come down to Mykel Williams. While Thibodeaux would be an upgrade over Romello Height, other teams need Thibodeaux to be their second edge, so they might get more desperate when it comes to draft capital and potential extension.

However, if the 49ers are uneasy about the development of Williams, or they are unsure about his return from an injury, it is easy to tie the two together. It could allow San Francisco to ease in Williams and have him play rotationally in year two. Then, Thibodeaux could leave in free agency after the season, and Williams could ascend back into the second role. Because Williams and Height would have different roles and styles, they could rotate them in differently depending on the scenario and get the most out of both of them

The odds are that San Francisco will ride with Williams, and the biggest question is if they need to upgrade over Height with a speed rusher. However, it might be a cheaper addition than someone like Thibodeaux.