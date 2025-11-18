George Kittle set multiple records in the 49ers’ win over the Cardinals
As the San Francisco 49ers stormed to a dominant 41–22 win over the Arizona Cardinals, it’s safe to say the scoreline wouldn’t have been nearly as lopsided without tight end George Kittle.
Kittle recorded six receptions for 67 yards and was easily their most effective receiver against coverage, hauling in two crucial touchdowns in an impressive performance.
He’s such an irreplaceable figure in the locker room and one of, if not the greatest tight end ever to wear the red and gold. Enjoy every moment in what was another record-breaking night.
George Kittle further elevates his place in the 49ers history books
First, Kittle’s two touchdowns made him just the second tight end in 49ers history, after Vernon Davis, to reach 50 career touchdowns. Now sitting at 50, he is only five away from surpassing Davis as the most prolific tight end in franchise history. It’s very possible he overtakes that record this season.
As for organizational totals across all offensive positions, he now ranks fifth all-time. Ahead of him are Davis (55), Gene Washington (59), Terrell Owens (81), and Jerry Rice (176). It's very likely he will end in the top three, but second could be a possibility considering his impressive athleticism.
But Kittle's influence extends even further. He is only the third player, after Owens and Rice, to record 500 or more catches and 50 or more receiving touchdowns, and he is the only tight end to appear on this list.
George Kittle: A Future 49ers Hall of Famer
For nine years, Kittle has proven himself time and time again. He is one of the best players in the organization and in the league. Even after suffering the longest injury of his career, a Week 1 hamstring setback that lasted several weeks, he continues to put up incredible numbers.
Week after week, he is putting up spectacular performances, and the red and gold should put his name on the ballot for the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame at the first opportunity.
He arguably deserves a statue in the 49ers museum at Levi's Stadium, too. He's one of the few players who have defined the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era.
"He's been here since I've been here, so it's been an awesome nine years with him," head coach Kyle Shanahan shared post-game.
"He's a Hall of Fame tight end. Keeps padding those stats and is still playing at an extremely high level."
Kittle needs to remain a 49er for life and fulfill the ambition he has openly expressed in the past.