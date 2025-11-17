The 7 Biggest Takeaways From the 49ers' 41-22 Win Over the Cardinals
For the first time since Week 1, the San Francisco 49ers had all of their starters back.
Sure enough, it equates to their most points scored of the season in their 41-22 win against the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers get back on track after a brutal loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week. Here are the seven biggest takeaways from their win today.
Brock Purdy looks sharp in his return
Rust was expected out of Brock Purdy in this game after being out for six weeks with a turf toe injury. However, he was anything but rusty. Purdy played really well in this game. He completed 19 of 26 passes for 200 yards, three touchdowns, and no turnovers.
His first two passing touchdowns brought back memories of the 2023 Purdy, especially his one to George Kittle. Purdy dropped an absolutely beautiful dime to Kittle.
He could've had a perfect game, but showed his flaws in this game by trying to be too much of a hero. Thankfully, it didn't negatively impact the game, but he has to get rid of that habit moving forward.
Brock Purdy keeps his scrambling minimal
Purdy still showed off his mobility on a few scrambles in this game, but he mainly kept everything in the pocket. That probably has to do with his turf toe still hampering him a bit.
Remember, he's not fully fit. He won't be this season. Either his turf toe is keeping him from wanting to scramble, or he's making it a point not to put stress on it.
George Kittle unlocks the offense
It's not a secret that Kittle is an elite player, but it has to be emphasized, recognized, and reminded that he unlocks the 49ers' offense. As great as Christian McCaffrey is, Kittle is the straw that stirs the drink.
He helps boost the running game, which is why the 49ers have been more efficient with him back in the lineup. And as a receiver, he's a matchup nightmare. His two touchdowns are a perfect illustration of it.
The 49ers have to feel so fortunate that they have him on the team and that he's back healthy. Hopefully, his health remains strong because the 49ers need him to keep the offense at a high level.
Kyle Shanahan owns Jonathon Gannon
As well as Purdy and Kittle played, Kyle Shanahan deserves credit for his game plan and plays against the Cardinals. He was cooking Jonathon Gannon. Almost every pass play was perfectly drawn up.
And that's not something that gets said often about the 49ers' offense. Usually, their passing game is stale, but today, it was decimating the Cardinals' defense. Receivers were open countless times. Shanahan called a magnificent game. Tip of the cap.
Specials teams was bizarre
What a weird game from the special teams unit for both the 49ers and Cardinals. It started with an uncharacteristic 98-yard return from receiver Skyy Moore. It's a bummer he couldn't finish with a score.
Then, Eddy Pineiro had a kick blocked. It was almost two if not for a penalty by the Cardinals. The performance from the special teams from both teams was certainly a bizarre one.
49ers' defense is boom-or-bust
Despite holding the Cardinals to 10 points for most of the game, the 49ers' defense had its fits. The Cardinals were moving the ball fairly easily against them.
If it wasn't for the Cardinals shooting themselves in the foot, it would've been a closer game. But the Cardinals don't have the talent, just like the 49ers' defense.
This is how it's going to look for the 49ers. They are so depleted of talent from the plethora of injuries that they should not be expected to stop even a nosebleed.
Cardinals helped out the 49ers tremendously
The Cardinals had to have played ding-dong-ditch with the referees before this game. That's the only explanation for the plethora of penalty flags they drew from the referees.
It was insane to see. Some of the flags were ticky tack, but in large part, the flags were warranted. The Cardinals are a bad team. Penalty flags will always prove that about a team, and turnovers, too.
They gave up the ball three times. The 49ers should send the Cardinals a gift basket as their form of a "thank you" for being helped out tremendously. The penalties played a key role in the 49ers winning in dominant fashion.
