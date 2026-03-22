Hall of Famer Admits He'd Love to Play With 49ers Current Offense

The San Francisco 49ers' offensive scheme is once again drawing praise from Hall of Famers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan is widely regarded as one of the best offensive-minded coaches in the league, consistently designing creative schemes that maximize the strengths of his roster.

This was highlighted even more so this past season, as injuries on offense forced depth players into bigger roles and helped them thrive.

Barry Sanders would choose to play in the 49ers' offense

Barry Sanders walks in the Spirit Walk before the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This time, the praise comes from running back Barry Sanders, and he picked out the 49ers as the team he'd love to play in, highlighting the creativity of their offense.

"If I had to pick one, I'm going to go with the Niners," Sanders said on the Throwbacks Show.

"In this pass-happy NFL, Shanahan, he's figured out how to run the football. The Niners are one of those few teams that they've always been able to run the ball.

"I mean, Christian McCaffrey, obviously, he's taken it to a new level, but think back to Matt Breida orRaheem Mostert.

"George Kittle, he's going to catch his passes, and there just seem to be enough balls to go around for all their skill players. If I had to choose one, then that would be it."

All hypothetical, of course, but the idea of Sanders playing in a 49ers jersey would be incredible. He would join legendary figures such as Frank Gore, Roger Craig and Joe Perry. While McCaffrey is quickly racking up impressive numbers of his own, Sanders would make that legendary group even stronger.

Sanders posted 99 touchdowns and 15,269 rushing yards across his ten-season career with the Detroit Lions. Considering his career took place during part of the 49ers' dynasty years, it is easy to imagine him thriving even more in San Francisco. Whether working with past or present teams, he would likely have achieved even more than he did in Detroit.

Working with Shanahan would be scenes not to be missed. His offensive system has consistently created opportunities for running backs to thrive through creative blocking schemes and well-designed rushing plays.

A player with Sanders' vision, acceleration and ability to make defenders miss in open space would likely flourish in that environment, turning routine plays into explosive gains.

While it remains purely hypothetical, the idea of Sanders thriving in San Francisco only adds to the intrigue surrounding how special his talent truly was.