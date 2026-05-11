Why the 49ers Are Better Equipped to Handle Injuries in 2026

The San Francisco 49ers and injury battles have been a consistent theme of the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era.

When injuries depleted the roster on both sides of the ball, it normally would have derailed their season. Instead, San Francisco still managed to reach the divisional round of the playoffs and finished one win away from securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Although injuries are a common theme in football, the success of the 49ers in 2025 has to be viewed as an outlier. Injuries to nearly every key starter, core player, and depth piece on the roster highlighted just how critical health is to keeping the team competitive. Even Christian McCaffrey was forced into a heavier workload, but he stayed healthy throughout.

The 49ers are now better equipped to handle injuries, says NFL expert

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the sideline during the first half of a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"You don't have to be a 49ers fan to know that San Francisco has had the worst injury luck in the NFL. If that trend continues in 2026, it appears that the 49ers are prepared to weather the storm," wrote CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo.

"The 49ers added key depth throughout the roster, especially on the offensive line and at receiver. In terms of the latter, San Francisco acquired a future Hall of Famer in free agency in Mike Evans and a solid veteran in Christian Kirk. In the draft, the 49ers used their first pick to select fellow wideout De'Zhaun Stribling, a speedy playmaker who should help open up the 49ers' vertical game.

"San Francisco also got a much-needed pass rusher in the draft when they selected Romello Height in the third round. Height, who racked up 10 sacks and 58 pressures last season at Texas Tech, will be tasked with helping bolster what was the league's worst pass rush in 2025."

It’s a reason for optimism because the one-season injuries did not significantly impact the 49ers was in 2023, when they ranked 29th in injuries and reached the Super Bowl. In every other season since 2018, the 49ers have ranked among the NFL’s most injured teams, finishing in the top six except for 2022, when they ranked ninth.

As the years pass, injuries continue to define this era of 49ers football, which makes the missed opportunity in the 2023 Super Bowl even more frustrating.

But Lynch has revealed a $9 million injection into personal trainers and hydro facilities for players. So, combined with roster moves, these two reasons should give some optimism to what has always been a glaring issue.