How 49ers and Cardinals have changed since their first matchup
It feels like it has been a lifetime since the Arizona Cardinals last squared off with the San Francisco 49ers, but that was just Week 3. Still, both teams have gone on different journeys since then. What are the biggest differences?
How San Francisco 49ers are different from Week 3
Week 3 was the game in which Nick Bosa got hurt. The 49ers lost Fred Warner and Mykel Williams as well since then. We will likely be seeing Keion White, Clelin Ferrell, and Tatum Bethune starting in place of the three stars. That is a significant drop off in every spot.
The 49ers are hoping to have better safety play this week, as they benched both Jason Pinnock and Marques Sigle for Malik Mustapha and Ji’Ayir Brown since that game. Week 3 was the first time we saw Brown in their dime look, which is now occupied by Pinnock.
On offense, Jauan Jennings and George Kittle missed the game. These are notable upgrades for San Francisco. Ricky Pearsall did play that Week 3 game, but he has hardly been on the field since then. He is likely to return, and Brock Purdy will play. He missed the Week 3 win as well.
Beyond that, Week 3 was the first start for rookie Connor Colby, who is now replaced by a healthy Ben Bartch.
How the Arizona Cardinals are different from Week 3
Whether the Cardinals benched Kyler Murray or simply placed him on IR after he was very close to being healthy, the team has a different quarterback compared to the first matchup. Brissett has an adjusted net yards per attempt of 6.26 on 156 attempts, while Murray had 161 attempts and a 4.72 ANY/A. The offense has been more efficient.
The Cardinals were also without their starting left tackle, Paris Johnson Jr., and they were starting Isaiah Adams, who was benched for Will Hernandez. The upgrade to Johnson is significant, but both spots are better.
At running back, they moved from James Conner and Trey Benson to Emari Demercado and Bam Knight. This is a notable downgrade.
On defense, the Cardinals are likely to play Walter Nolen, BJ Ojulari, and Garrett Williams. Are three significant contributors, and all three are just recently healthy. The Cardinals' defense could look even better than the group that held San Francisco to 16 in San Francisco.
How the teams have fared since Week 3
The Cardinals are 1-5. However, losses to the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, and two losses to the Seattle Seahawks are not surprising. If they had not lost in embarrassing fashion to the Tennessee Titans, the team would be 4-5, and the perception in Arizona may be a lot better.
San Francisco is 3-4 since Week 3. They had a statement win against the Los Angeles Rams, but then beat Atlanta and New York, two teams with a 5-14 combined record. Their losses have come to the Jaguars, Texans, Buccaneers, and Rams.