This 49ers Player Must Step Up as Ricky Pearsall Returns vs. Arizona
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has confirmed that Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall will return for Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Purdy is set to start, while Pearsall’s status remains uncertain. Regardless, one 49ers player will need to rise to the occasion because Pearsall is one of the best offensive weapons on the team.
Jauan Jennings has to perform better from this point forward
It has already been publicly suggested that Jauan Jennings could be on his way out of the 49ers in the offseason. His regression is noticeable, and his performance last week against the Los Angeles Rams showed no improvement.
He even vowed earlier in the week that he would never fumble again. In hindsight, a strange comment to make while he’s struggling. There can be no excuses for the second half of the season, especially with Pearsall likely to play and showcase his explosiveness.
It says a lot that Pearsall has played only half as many games as Jennings, yet he has already recorded more receiving yardage—327 yards to Jennings’ 324.
This year, Jennings has dealt with serious injuries, but otherwise, his game suggests he’s unbothered. Still, remaining on the team and securing the bonuses from his holdout seems doubtful.
The next three to four games should see the 49ers grow stronger, with favorable matchups coming fast. This is the perfect opportunity for Jennings to restore his public perception to the level it held when he was a celebrated star.
Will Ricky Pearsall start on Sunday?
It remains unclear whether Pearsall will receive the all-clear to play the entire game, but it’s a positive sign nonetheless for a 49ers team that has been desperate for a star wide receiver. Tight end George Kittle has already shown his impact when he returned a few weeks ago, but now the 49ers have more options out there on the field.
"Yeah, he looks good. He's been getting limited reps just kind of easing him back in, but he's looked good," shared offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak on Thursday.
"We'll see [if he starts], I think it's too early to tell from that regard. I think he's a guy when he is on the field, who's going to want to stay in there if he can go, but we have to be careful with him. We have to be smart and we'll see how it goes."
It’s noteworthy that Pearsall hasn’t found the end zone yet, but it’s just a matter of time.