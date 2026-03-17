How the 49ers Convinced Mike Evans to Sign With Them
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The San Francisco 49ers are one of the most famed franchises in the National Football League.
The success speaks for itself: five Super Bowl titles, multiple NFC Championship Game appearances, and countless veterans drawn to the City by the Bay by the prestige that comes with wearing the iconic red and gold.
This free agency, the 49ers signed Mike Evans to a three-year deal. While Evans will be 33 before the start of the new season, the 49ers have their best wide receiver statistically since Terrell Owens. Tight end George Kittle helped recruit Evans.
George Kittle explains why the 49ers are the best-run organization
Heading into the 2026 season, both Kittle and Juszczyk will be entering their tenth season with the 49ers. They are the team’s longest-serving players, and Kittle, in particular, revealed what he said to Evans that ultimately convinced the future Hall of Famer to join the franchise.
“One of the biggest things I said is that the Niners organization puts so much money back into the players with how they take care of us, how we travel, how our facility is ran," shared Kittle on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast.
"Jed [York] does such a good job of putting money back into the team so that we’re at our best. I just think our organization is ran like an NFL team is supposed to be ran.
"If you asked a 10 year old kid what would you expect an NFL team to do, we do all of that plus more.”
Kittle explained that the entire team has access to nutritionists and three-course meals seven days a week, and that when travelling on the road, the team plane is equipped with 30 lie-flat beds.
Essentially, it’s the kind of lavish setup you would expect from a franchise that set the standard during its dynasty years. The 49ers were one of the best teams in their prime years for a reason. This level of insight is exactly what will continue to attract players in the future too.
Player welfare is critical, and the fact the 49ers invest in regular care to ensure their players are in peak condition speaks volumes. Their approach sets a strong example across the league, and it increasingly feels unlikely that Kittle will ever leave the franchise because of how seriously he takes the game.
He has made it clear he wants to finish his career in San Francisco. Now, it just needs to happen.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal