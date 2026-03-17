How the 49ers Convinced Mike Evans to Sign With Them

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the most famed franchises in the National Football League.

The success speaks for itself: five Super Bowl titles, multiple NFC Championship Game appearances, and countless veterans drawn to the City by the Bay by the prestige that comes with wearing the iconic red and gold.

This free agency, the 49ers signed Mike Evans to a three-year deal. While Evans will be 33 before the start of the new season, the 49ers have their best wide receiver statistically since Terrell Owens. Tight end George Kittle helped recruit Evans.

George Kittle explains why the 49ers are the best-run organization

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) looks on during warmups prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2026 season, both Kittle and Juszczyk will be entering their tenth season with the 49ers. They are the team’s longest-serving players, and Kittle, in particular, revealed what he said to Evans that ultimately convinced the future Hall of Famer to join the franchise.

“One of the biggest things I said is that the Niners organization puts so much money back into the players with how they take care of us, how we travel, how our facility is ran," shared Kittle on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast.

"Jed [York] does such a good job of putting money back into the team so that we’re at our best. I just think our organization is ran like an NFL team is supposed to be ran.

"If you asked a 10 year old kid what would you expect an NFL team to do, we do all of that plus more.”

Kittle explained that the entire team has access to nutritionists and three-course meals seven days a week, and that when travelling on the road, the team plane is equipped with 30 lie-flat beds.

Essentially, it’s the kind of lavish setup you would expect from a franchise that set the standard during its dynasty years. The 49ers were one of the best teams in their prime years for a reason. This level of insight is exactly what will continue to attract players in the future too.

Player welfare is critical, and the fact the 49ers invest in regular care to ensure their players are in peak condition speaks volumes. Their approach sets a strong example across the league, and it increasingly feels unlikely that Kittle will ever leave the franchise because of how seriously he takes the game.

He has made it clear he wants to finish his career in San Francisco. Now, it just needs to happen.