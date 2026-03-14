The 49ers Player who Helped Recruit Mike Evans to San Francisco

Mike Evans is officially in red and gold after signing a three-year deal, and he has now spoken to the media for the first time as a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver.

Evans decided to move to the City by the Bay in free agency after representing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 12 seasons. The move was especially appealing after one specific 49ers player helped orchestrate the move.

George Kittle helped bring Mike Evans to the 49ers

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle before action against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Tight end George Kittle was a key selling point for Evans in his move west. It appears Kittle has long admired Evans’ skill set and what he brings to the table, and now that the move is complete, the offense looks even stronger — even with both players in their early-to-mid 30s.

"George was the biggest salesman," Evans shared with Bay Area reporters. "George sold it big time, and he's a big reason why I'm here, just because of the type of player and teammate that he is.

"It was always going to be hard to leave Tampa," Evans explained. "I was there 12 years, had a lot of friends out there, my family has friends out there, my kids built a life there, my wife. But football-wise, this was the best spot for me, for sure.

"I've always appreciated how the Niners went about their business on the football field," he said. "And I've got some guys here that have always told me great things about this organization, and I've always loved the way Kyle calls the games."

"I did my research on a lot of teams that I was looking at. I was looking at contenders, guys with good quarterbacks, obviously. So I was looking at here, the Buffalo Bills, teams that needed a number one wide receiver. I like this place.

"This was my number one spot, on my own. And then I talked to [GM] John [Lynch] and Kyle, and it solidified it for me."

Evans’ presence will be of huge value to the 49ers off the field, but when on it, he will have Brock Purdy feeding him as the team’s top receiving option.

And while Evans is coming off injuries in 2025, he has already proven his consistency, recording 11 seasons with 1,000 receiving yards, highlighting just how impressive he has been throughout his career.

Evans' reported contract is closer to three years and $42M, so $14M per season. The figures could suggest it's a good value proposition for someone of his age and stature.

Kittle’s influence in the 49ers locker room and across the league is simply immeasurable.