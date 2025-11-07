How the 49ers and Rams have changed since their first matchup this year
The San Francisco 49ers will play the first division team for the second time when they face off with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10. The teams have an epic showdown in Week 5, but things are much different since then.
Where the San Francisco 49ers are different
The 49ers will not necessarily be the healthier team, but they will have some names back on offense that did not play when they scored 26 points on the Rams. George Kittle and Jauan Jennings did not suit up.
Neither has been highly effective since returning to the lineup, but these are notable upgrades from the likes of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Tonges.
On the offensive line, San Francisco started Connor Colby at left guard and Jake Brendel at center, but will have Spencer Burford and Matt Hennessy in those respective positions. Colby was benched and Brendel got hurt, but these differences have been negligible.
On defense, San Francisco is now without Fred Warner, who played in that Week 5 game. Bryce Huff, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Mykel Williams were all healthy for this game as well. Huff may play, but they are likely to see Keion White, Clelin Ferrell, and Robert Beal fill those three roles. That is a notable downgrade.
San Francisco will also be starting Malik Mustapha, who was injured, and Ji’Ayir Brown, who was on the bench when these two met earlier in the season. Both Marques Sigle and Jason Pinnock have been benched, and you can argue their performance against Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay is a good portion of the reason why.
Where the Los Angeles Rams are different
The Rams may look better on offense than the group that put up 23. They are going to have Steve Avila and Rob Havenstein in the lineup at left guard and right tackle, respectively. In Week 5, they had backups at both spots. Los Angeles will also have Tyler Higbee, who missed Week 5.
They have not had many changes on defense, but they did acquire Roger McCreary last week. He did not play after getting traded midweek, but he may suit up for the Rams this week. He has mainly played the slot, but could play outside for the Rams, because that is where their need is.
How these teams have done since Week 5
San Francisco is 2-2 since beating the Rams, with losses to the Buccaneers and Texans. The 49ers beat the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons.
The Los Angeles Rams have gone 3-0 since they lost to the 49ers. They also had a bye week in that time, so they are healthier, hotter, and rested. However, their wins were against a Cooper Rush-led Ravens team, Tyler Shough in his first start, and an impressive win against the Jaguars, but a game in London, which can cause anything to happen.