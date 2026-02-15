How Brandon Aiyuk's Employment with the 49ers Ultimately Will End

Time keeps moving, and the relationship between Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers shows no signs of reconciliation - a divorce between both parties appears inevitable.

Aiyuk’s expected departure from the 49ers leaves two clear paths: he will either be traded or released, though the exact financial impact on the team remains uncertain.

49ers insider Matt Maiocco discusses Brandon Aiyuk's future

It was clear that Aiyuk’s absence had little impact on the 49ers’ roster, as the team made the playoffs without him.

Whether the 49ers choose to trade or release him, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco explained on KNBR why the team is more likely to release Aiyuk than trade him.

"I would think, at some point, he will be released," Maiocco said.

"I can't imagine any team would trade for him. I don't even know, at this point, we haven't heard from Brandon, so we don't know if he wants to continue playing football. That's where this is, as far as the unanswered questions."

"So, from the 49ers' standpoint, I can assure you that they have gone through the NFL Management Council and everything else, as far as just making sure that it's all up to code."

The consequences of Brandon Aiyuk's behaviour for the rest of the league

Aiyuk’s antics could have consequences for the rest of the league if any team considers signing him.

It’s doubtful that another team would want him on their roster, and whether Aiyuk himself even wants to continue playing after his actions over the past half-season is another question entirely.

"I don't, no, because I think that any team that wants him, the 49ers would have to be open and honest about what they dealt with," Maiocco said about a hypothetical trade move.

"And Brandon—yeah, I just don't see it. Every year, there are plenty of good players available in free agency, there's plenty of good players available in the draft, and I just don't know, at this point, that anybody really knows what they'd be getting with Brandon Aiyuk.

"There's a part of me that would be pleasantly surprised, but surprised if we even see him in the NFL, playing in a regular-season game next season," Maiocco said.

"I just don't know, and I don't think anybody really knows where he is, as far as what he views as his next step professionally."

Here are five possible franchises that Aiyuk could go to when the 49ers likely reduce him.

