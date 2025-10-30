How Brock Purdy is leading the 49ers from the sideline this season
Although he has played only two games since signing his five-year, $265 million contract, Brock Purdy has demonstrated his value to the San Francisco 49ers in ways beyond on-field performance.
The 49ers are 5-3 for the season, an impressive feat considering Purdy is alongside a long list of names who have been or are injured.
Brock Purdy on what the 49ers mean to him
Despite his absence on the field battling a complex turf toe injury, he's shown up and offered his support to the whole team.
Purdy explained that his approach doesn’t change regardless of injuries, even when managing one of the league’s most complicated injuries with an uncertain return timeline.
“I come in here every single day ready to work, and I'm willing to lay down my life to win for this organization,” Purdy said.
"And I know that my teammates, the coaches, this organization, know that as long as we continue to have trust together, that's all that matters."
This mentality sends a strong message.
Purdy shares thoughts on 49ers' transition into 'new era'
Purdy’s latest contract marks the start of a new era in San Francisco, solidifying his role as the franchise’s starting quarterback with no trade clause.
The 49ers made several offseason moves to address an aging roster, adding draft picks in the secondary while retaining core veterans, moves Purdy believes will position the organization well for the new era under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.
"I think it's going to be a good challenge for us. We got a lot of new faces and guys we got in free agency," Purdy told NBC Sports Bay Area.
"It's about finding out who we really are, under the lights with pressure and everything on the line. Like I said, we have a great core group of guys that have been here. Fred [Warner], [Nick] Bosa, George [Kittle], Juice [Kyle Juszczyk], [Christian] McCaffrey, we got guys that have been here that will pick up the slack and push guys and show what the standard is here.
"But more than anything, we go out and win and earn every single game. Like in the years past, some games we go out and just know we're going to dominate.
"I think this is a great opportunity to show who we are as the new era for the 49ers."
Although he hasn’t played a major role this season, with Mac Jones handling most of the action, the 49ers are posting an impressive 5-3 record during their transitional year despite injuries to key veterans.