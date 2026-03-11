How Mike Evans Fits the 49ers and What Their Next Moves Will Be

Needing a starting X wide receiver, the Niners were aggressive on the first day of free agency in agreeing to a three-year, $60.4 million deal with Tampa’s Mike Evans. They have also signed swing tackle Vederian Lowe from New England and interior lineman Brett Toth from Philadelphia.

Mike Evans

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

He comes off an injury-filled season where he played eight games and missed nine. Evans is a future Hall of Famer and was a model of consistency with eleven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons prior to last year.

Provided he is back healthy and can remain so, a big if, Evans will be a security blanket for Brock Purdy. History predicts once a fade begins it continues. Evans is hoping to be an exception, and his success isn’t predicated on speed and athleticism.

A shorter QB like Purdy is helped by a big target he can see; Evans is 6-5/231. The Kyle Shanahan offense requires precise timing routes and a WR that can read the defense and react. Evans does all that well; he wins on size, routes, hands, and IQ. His career drop rate is just 4%. At 6-5, he has a huge catch radius for contested catches, back shoulder fades, and in the red zone.

In this offense, the X needs to separate against press-man coverage and find the open windows in the zone. Evans is among the best in the league in isolation man and is an effective zone beater.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak points out that in yards per catch on intermediate in-breaking routes, including digs and posts, over the last two years, Evans ranks 3rd in the league behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jameson Williams. This without much of a YAC game.

Evans is also an effective run blocker given his size, and he’ll serve as a player-coach in the receiver room to accelerate the development of a young group.

The concern with Evans may be over-use, where he gets too many targets, including jump balls and making 3rd down catches in a crowd.

Next moves

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Niners are rumored to be bringing Deebo Samuel back. I also expect Shanahan to prioritize WR in the draft. He could look at Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. at 27, or whoever falls to 58, hoping for Alabama’s Germie Bernard, but more likely Antonio Williams of Clemson, whom the Niners met with at the Combine.

Brandon Aiyuk should be released today, cut with a June 1st designation. He’s expected to sign with Washington and be reunited with his college QB Jayden Daniels.

Vederian Lowe

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is an upgrade at swing tackle, adding the 26-year-old Lowe, a 6-5/315 tackle from New England. Lowe was graded out at 61 overall by PFF this season, 67 in pass pro and 58 in run blocking. He ranked 50th of 89 tackles in pass protection.

Lowe played through the latter half of 2024 with a torn labrum. He has 25 starts over the last three seasons, including 13 in 2024. At the Combine in 2021, he ran a quick 4.71 in the 20 shuttle that Shanahan uses as a key metric to find system fits.

Brett Toth

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The 49ers value versatility, and Toth has time at center and guard, serving as a swing interior lineman for the Eagles. Toth is 29, 6-6/304. He started four games in Philadelphia last year and was praised for stepping up to fill injuries, and his attention to detail in working with Philly’s excellent offensive line coaches.

Signing Toth, and in likelihood Ben Bartch, is a sign that the Niners will not take a guard in the draft. This class has some powerful and quick system fits for the wide zone, but two vet IOLs show an intent to take guard off the draft board to address other needs.

Next steps

Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Niners are talking with Samuel and past target OLB/Edge Joey Bosa. The Athletic projects both will be looking for one-year deals at $11-12.5 million.

John Lynch has shown an interest in DBs with speed, size, and man coverage skills, as well as disruptive 3-tech defensive tackles that can rush the passer. With Denver releasing Dre Greenlaw, I expect the Niners to show an interest in bringing him back as well. Lynch is also talking with RB Brian Robinson about a potential return.

Potential Targets

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

WR: Deebo Samuel (Wash) 1 year, $12.5M

RB: Brian Robinson (SF) 1 year $2.75M

Edge: Joey Bosa (Buf) 1 year, $11M. Leonard Floyd (Atl) 1 year, 8M, long history with Raheem Morris. Derek Barnettt (Hou) 1 year, $5M, five sacks as situational rusher.

DT: Denico Autry (Hou) Top 20 in pressure rate, DPR. 1 year, $8.5M, but 36. Sebastian Joseph-Day (Ten) Run stuffer with 19 pressures. 2 years, $16M, 31.

LB: Dre Greenlaw (Den) 1 year, 6M.

S: Kevin Byard (Chi) Morris wants turnovers. Byard leads the league in interceptions since 2018, but he’s 33. 2 years, 25M. Jaquan Brisker (Chi) Matt Eberflus had him in Chicago, effective blitzer, 27, 4 years, $42M projected, may be more than Niners willing to pay.

Nick Cross (Ind) Fast, athletic and young at 24. One of the best blitzing safeties. 3 years, $21M. Jaylinn Hawkins (NE) ballhawk that plays both the run and the pass well, 29. 2 years, 12M.