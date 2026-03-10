How Mike Evans Provides Excellent Value for the 49ers

It's official: the San Francisco 49ers have signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

The organization had been exploring the wide receiver market all free agency, but ultimately landed Evans on a three-year deal worth up to $60.4 million.

How Mike Evans joining the 49ers provides value

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The 49ers’ contract with Evans locks him in for three years. It's a bit longer than what was rumored, but it now brings one of the most consistent receivers into Kyle Shanahan’s setup.

The move means San Francisco finally have a WR1-caliber player in the locker room. It’s a position they’ve long cried out for after Brandon Aiyuk quit on the team and Deebo Samuel departed, and Evans fills that void.

Admittedly, he will turn 33 before the start of the new season, but it’s a move the 49ers can use to their advantage. His experience should make him an influential figure in the locker room for the younger core, including Ricky Pearsall, who is set to face a make-or-break 2026 season.

The 49ers are getting a player who, aside from 2025 when injury limited him to half the season, recorded 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 11 consecutive years.

That level of consistency hasn’t been seen for decades in San Francisco, with the last player to achieve similar figures being the 49ers’ own Jerry Rice.

Evans isn’t on Rice’s level, no receiver is, but his longevity and consistency address exactly what the 49ers need. Despite injuries last season, it remains the only year in his career in which he has played a single-digit number of games.

The accolades go even further: Evans has recorded 114 touchdowns in his career, an impressive total. In Shanahan’s system, the 49ers now have two elite pass-catching options in Evans and George Kittle, giving Brock Purdy another proven weapon on offense.

While the move may be more of a short-term solution than a long-term one, it signals that the front office is prioritising other positions for the future.

In addition, San Francisco paid just over $20 million per year for his services, suggesting the franchise still has financial flexibility given the current inflation for WR2 options on the free-agent market.

Securing a proven WR1 at that price, albeit in the later years of his career, represents a solid deal for the 49ers. If he produces numbers he's shown time and time again, the 49ers have found their direct replacement for Aiyuk for the here and now.