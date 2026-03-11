Instant Grade: 49ers Acquire DT Osa Odighizuwa From the Cowboys

The defensive line position has been addressed by the San Francisco 49ers in emphatic fashion.

San Francisco is trading with the Dallas Cowboys for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. In exchange for Odighizuwa, the 49ers are giving up a 2026 third-round pick (No. 92).

That's an easy trade for the 49ers to make. Odighizuwa is a five-year player who will immediately boost the 49ers' defensive front. Last season, he tallied 3.5 sacks and 37 pressures in 17 games played.

Those aren't the most eye-popping stats, but don't let those raw numbers fool you. Odighizuwa is an impactful player. He ranked No. 9 in pass rush win rate among all interior defensive linemen in 2025.

He's racked up 17 sacks and 195 pressures in his career. The best part of all is that he will be 28 years old when the 2026 season begins. The 49ers get younger and more explosive with him in the fold.

What the 49ers take on

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The 49ers will take on a $16.75 million salary cap hit from acquiring Odighizuwa, but after 2026, his guaranteed money runs out. It's possible the 49ers could extend him this offseason.

But he's under control through 2028. For now, it's time to rejoice over this addition. Odighizuwa is not only a terrific player, but he's a terrific scheme fit for the 49ers. His transition will be seamless.

His best trait is as a pass rusher, but he's also sound as a run defender. He ranked No. 8 in run-stop win rate among interior defensive linemen last season.

What makes his addition so exciting is that he gets to play with an elite edge rusher again in Nick Bosa.

Part of why Odighizuwa's numbers weren't too noteworthy this past season was due to Micah Parsons being gone. When he's had an excellent edge rusher, he's done well.

Odighizuwa tallied 4.5 sacks and 54 pressures in 2024 with Parsons. He's just a disruptor. That's what the 49ers needed at the interior of their defensive line.

In 2024, when the Cowboys had Micah Parsons rushing from the EDGE, Osa Odighizuwa was #4 in pressures and #5 in pass-rush win rate among DTs.



The 49ers should hopefully have Bosa and Huff rushing from the edge, with Osa and Mykel from the inside. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) March 11, 2026

Now, Alfred Collins and C.J. West can be utilized mostly as run defenders. Mykel Williams will kick inside next to Odighizuwa with Bosa and Bryce Huff on the edge.

The 49ers have upgraded their defensive front nicely. They needed to after finishing dead last in sacks this past season with 20.

Being without Bosa was the main cause for it, but it also showed them that they didn't have an impactful talent. They have that now with Odighizuwa.

Grade: A

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.