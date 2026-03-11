Three Roster Holes the 49ers Have Not Yet Addressed in Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers made a big splash early into free agency and rounded out day one with some depth. However, the team still has some big needs as they head into the second wave of free agency. What positions should be next for the 49ers to target?

Left guard

As things currently stand, Connor Colby is in line to be the starting left guard for the 49ers. That cannot and will not happen. The team has to find someone to sign in free agency, because going into the draft with a clear need at a starting position is never smart.

A few quality guards have been taken off the board, but the good news for San Francisco is that this is a deeper unit than most in free agency this year.

Joel Bitonio, Dylan Parham, and Chris Paul are all starter-quality players, or at least notable upgrades over what they currently have. Can the 49ers get a deal done with any of them?

Interior defensive line

The 49ers have big needs along the interior defensive line. They currently let Jordan Elliott and Kalia Davis walk in free agency. Sure, they have Alfred Collins and CJ West, but West should be viewed as a depth piece. Both Elliott and Davis are still free agents, but that speaks more to the fact that San Francisco needs to upgrade over these two, and not just bring them back.

The issue is that there are not many quality options. Since the team is not worried about age, Calais Campbell is the best option available. DJ Reader, Daquan Jones, and Logan Hall are some other options who would be viewed as upgrades over what the team had last season. Can they get one or two of them in the building?

Running back

Yes, the 49ers have Christian McCaffrey, but he is coming off an insane amount of carries, and the team needs to find better ways to keep him fresh. Yes, they have Jordan James, but the rookie flashed zero during his first year, making it hard to trust him.

The 49ers could bring back Brian Robinson Jr., but he is currently a free agent, meaning some sort of signing needs to happen. Rachaad White and Najee Harris are likely the best options that are not Robinson. Perhaps with the market cooling down, they can get Robinson back. Either way, they should make a move soon.