Is Skyy Moore Worth a Roster Spot for the 49ers in 2026?

One of the tougher free-agent decisions the San Francisco 49ers will face this offseason involves wide receiver Skyy Moore. After acquiring him via trade, the team now has to weigh the pros and cons of bringing him back. There are legitimate arguments on both sides of the discussion.

Should the San Francisco 49ers re-sign Skyy Moore in free agency?

The case for re-signing Moore is fairly straightforward. He is still young and entering his first contract, and while he has not been productive as an offensive player in the NFL, he was once a second-round pick. That pedigree alone suggests there may still be untapped upside, and there is always a chance he could inject some life into the offense if he develops in the right situation.

However, Moore’s value to the 49ers extends beyond offense. As a return man, he was a meaningful contributor last season. While he did not score a return touchdown, two walk-in touchdowns were directly set up by his deep returns. He showed significant improvement as a punt returner, and with kick returns becoming more impactful under the current rules, his skill set in the return game does carry value.

From a financial standpoint, retaining Moore would not be difficult. Devin Duvernay, a former All-Pro return specialist, signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal in free agency last offseason. That figure represents the general market for return-focused players, and it would likely take a similar amount to bring Moore back.

On the other hand, Moore is unlikely to be a meaningful part of the offensive rotation. Carrying him would effectively cost the 49ers a roster spot in a wide receiver room that already lacks depth. While his returns were solid, none resulted in touchdowns, and unlike Duvernay, Moore was not close to earning league-wide recognition such as a Pro Bowl or All-Pro nod. He was above average in the return game, but that is a skill set that can be found across the league.

There are also internal and external alternatives. Jordan Watkins is one player who could potentially fill the return role while also contributing on offense. The 49ers’ receiving group is not deep enough to justify dedicating a roster spot to a player with limited offensive upside, making versatility a critical factor. Another free agent with return ability is Calvin Austin, providing another example of how the team could get more value by targeting a receiver who can impact both offense and special teams.

If Moore had scored multiple return touchdowns, been a consistently dangerous threat, or had a stronger overall track record as a returner, the decision would be easier. As it stands, there is a legitimate question as to whether the 49ers ultimately choose to bring him back or look elsewhere for a more complete option.

