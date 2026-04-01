Jed York Admits He Doesn't Focus on 49ers 100% Of The Time

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York’s interview at the NFL’s Annual Owner Meeting raised more questions than answers.

York was quizzed on a range of topics, and much of what he said appeared to contradict comments previously made by head coach Kyle Shanahan and vice president of football operations John Lynch.

He later acknowledged that he is not dedicating his full attention to the 49ers.

“We do a lot of other things,” York said at the NFL's Annual Owner Meeting.

“Obviously, we’re involved with Leeds. We’re involved with Rangers. We’re involved with multiple clubs and multiple different things around the world.

"I can’t spend 100% of my time on the 49ers. But what I try to do is make sure that the culture is what I want it to be at the San Francisco 49ers.

"And then you have the right people that can execute on that vision.”

This is not a good look for the 49ers

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers chief executive officer Jed York during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Rightfully, there were plenty of talking points ahead of the media scrums with York, Shanahan and Lynch. Two international games are on the schedule, the longest season in NFL history is approaching, and the 49ers have made several notable moves in free agency. On top of that, speculation around the electrical substation theories circulating online has only added to the noise surrounding the organization.

However, York’s comments suggested he hadn’t fully aligned with Shanahan or Lynch beforehand. Admitting that his attention isn’t entirely on the team he owns is one thing, but the interview itself raised further questions.

York openly shared a different stance from Shanahan regarding the season-opening trip to Australia. While the head coach voiced sarcastic and largely unfavorable views about a 19-hour flight to start the season, York appeared far more relaxed about the situation.

When player and coaching welfare, health and rest are central to an NFL operation, that disconnect feels notable.

Even more puzzling was York admitting he wasn’t aware the front office had signed wide receiver Christian Kirk in free agency. It may not be the most high-profile move of the offseason, but you would expect every incoming and outgoing move to at least be on the owner’s radar.

Perhaps the most surprising moment of the interview came when York suggested he would welcome Brandon Aiyuk back, despite everything that has unfolded since the fallout. It raises the question of whether he is fully aware of everything that has transpired over the past several months.

It appeared as though there had been no briefing beforehand on what would be said, which reflects poorly on the level of professionalism.