What Kyle Shanahan Had to Say About the 49ers Playing in Australia

It had been over a decade since the San Francisco 49ers last played overseas. They have been one of the few lucky teams to avoid that.

The NFL has typically used the 49ers for its international games in Mexico. That is the plan once again in 2026, but the 49ers will also play in Australia before that.

Oddly enough, the 49ers will be playing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. A high-stakes game played overseas in nuts, which Kyle Shanahan isn't a big fan of.

Kyle Shanahan sounds off on playing in Australia

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (left) and Wildcats FFC coach Kyle Shanahan (center) and quarterback Joe Burrow during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I don't see any pro. It's cool for the league to play globally. I think that's awesome," Shanahan said at the NFL owner's meetings (h/t Nick Wagoner). "But as far as the team doing it, no, there's not much benefit to it. Sometimes it's nice to get it bye week after, but doesn't happen in week one."

It should surprise no one at all that Shanahan doesn't like the 49ers having to play in Australia, especially against a divisional opponent. If anything, it's surprising Shanahan wasn't more ruthless with his words.

He would be well within his rights to lash out about this. It's completely ridiculous to play a game in Australia. This only benefits the NFL.

There is zero benefit to the 49ers and the Rams. All it does is start their 2026 on a rough swing, which will also change how they conduct training camp.

The 49ers will have to get to Melbourne at least a week earlier for them to adjust to the 18-hour time change. It also wouldn't be surprising if the 49ers explore and conduct studies on how to approach it.

Back during Super Bowl LX week, I had the pleasure of asking former NFL head coach Ron Rivera about the challenges of long travel, and he mentioned the 49ers possibly looking into studies on how to prepare for the travel and the game.

This is unlike anything anyone on the 49ers and the Rams has ever done before. It's one thing to go to Mexico or to England, but to Australia? That is going to make 2026 a season unlike any other for these two teams.

Not only is the preparation for that game going to be tough, but the return will be as well. The 49ers might end up being sluggish in Week 2, causing them to lose that game.

It puts the pressure on them to beat the Rams in Australia. Otherwise, it will feel deflating to travel that far to lose to an NFC West opponent.

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