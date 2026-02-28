John Lynch Confirms the 49ers Want to Bring Back This Linebacker

2025 proved that the San Francisco 49ers need as much depth as possible on both sides of the ball.

The organization was plagued by injuries all year. One of the hardest-hit positions was linebacker — they fielded nine different players at the position throughout the season, and all of them suffered injuries.

Most notably, Fred Warner endured the biggest setback of his career, going down with a season-ending injury in Week 6.

Now with a plethora of choices to make with multiple short-term fixes departing for free agency, John Lynch confirms one veteran in particular that the 49ers want to keep hold of.

John Lynch wants to bring back Eric Kendricks

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes the ball against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Eric Kendricks (43) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Arguably the most experienced and the best linebacker behind Warner, the 49ers are exploring bringing back Eric Kendricks.

Kendricks signed to the practice squad in November and, although he was sidelined shortly after joining, he ultimately appeared in three games. He was one of the bright spots in the 49ers’ win over the then-reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on their home turf.

On the possibility of Kendricks returning, Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area: “Sure, I’d love to see it.

"Yeah, absolutely. Eric, I can’t say enough. He came in and it probably took more time than he wanted, but it happened in short order and he played, and played really well.

"Helped us win a tough playoff game in Philly. Played really well for a couple of weeks in a row."

Lynch explained that Kendricks’ impact was not unexpected, despite his time away from the field after being released by the Dallas Cowboys following the 2024 season.

"It didn’t surprise us because Eric has been a good football player," shared Lynch.

“You know a lot about people from playing against them and Eric was always a nemesis with us. Just a really good football player, and has been for a long time.”

Kendricks is a former Pro Bowler and All-Pro. He may be 33 and older than most players on the roster, but he provides valuable depth at a position that was plagued by injuries last season.

While the 49ers’ bigger needs remain at defensive end and in the pass rush, retaining Kendricks would strengthen the linebacker unit, and he and Warner could form a strong pairing on the field.

It's a matter of whether the front office sticks to its ethos of signing younger players.