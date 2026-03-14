Why Brock Purdy Made the 49ers an Attractive Destination for Mike Evans
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The San Francisco 49ers' acquisition of Mike Evans kicked off free agency by filling a big hole at wide receiver.
Evans brings potential Hall of Fame caliber talent to the offense, giving the 49ers a veteran weapon capable of elevating the unit even further.
Quarterback Brock Purdy will have Evans, tight end Kittle and running back McCaffrey alongside him. It likely marks the strongest group of offensive weapons Purdy has had since taking over as the starter midway through 2022.
Brock Purdy made the 49ers an attractive destination for Mike Evans
Evans himself explained that playing alongside Purdy is a key reason why he joined San Francisco.
"I'm super excited every time I come to Levi's Stadium, and I see how the crowd is, and I see the energy that they bring, and the rich history of the San Francisco 49ers, it just excites me," shared Evans to Bay Area reporters.
"So, I feel like it's giving me a second wind in my career, and that's why I chose to come here.
"He's [Purdy's] a true professional," Evans said. "Really, really underrated player. His first start was against my Buccaneers back in 2022, and I saw right then and there that if I played with him, I feel like I could help him out a lot.
"And he's already a really good player. I just hope I can help him get to where he wants to go in his career, and that's to be a Super Bowl champion, potential MVP, and just have a great career here in San Francisco."
Evans brings proven production, and that is exactly what the 49ers need at wide receiver.
His incredible statistics, including 11 consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards alongside Jerry Rice, highlight just how impressive he has been. Rice also shared his excitement about the move and how it complements Purdy.
But it's more than just the stats; Evans' ultimate mission is to bring a Super Bowl back to the City by the Bay, and he trusts that Purdy has what it takes to lead the organization to a sixth title.
This is the kind of mentality the 49ers want in their locker room. Evans is not just arriving as a veteran presence, but as a player who believes this team can compete for a championship right away.
With the talent already in place, if everything comes together, San Francisco could be firmly in the Super Bowl conversation once again.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal