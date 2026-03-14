Why Brock Purdy Made the 49ers an Attractive Destination for Mike Evans

The San Francisco 49ers' acquisition of Mike Evans kicked off free agency by filling a big hole at wide receiver.

Evans brings potential Hall of Fame caliber talent to the offense, giving the 49ers a veteran weapon capable of elevating the unit even further.

Quarterback Brock Purdy will have Evans, tight end Kittle and running back McCaffrey alongside him. It likely marks the strongest group of offensive weapons Purdy has had since taking over as the starter midway through 2022.

Brock Purdy made the 49ers an attractive destination for Mike Evans

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the start of the second half against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Evans himself explained that playing alongside Purdy is a key reason why he joined San Francisco.

"I'm super excited every time I come to Levi's Stadium, and I see how the crowd is, and I see the energy that they bring, and the rich history of the San Francisco 49ers, it just excites me," shared Evans to Bay Area reporters.

"So, I feel like it's giving me a second wind in my career, and that's why I chose to come here.

"He's [Purdy's] a true professional," Evans said. "Really, really underrated player. His first start was against my Buccaneers back in 2022, and I saw right then and there that if I played with him, I feel like I could help him out a lot.

"And he's already a really good player. I just hope I can help him get to where he wants to go in his career, and that's to be a Super Bowl champion, potential MVP, and just have a great career here in San Francisco."

Evans brings proven production, and that is exactly what the 49ers need at wide receiver.

His incredible statistics, including 11 consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards alongside Jerry Rice, highlight just how impressive he has been. Rice also shared his excitement about the move and how it complements Purdy.

But it's more than just the stats; Evans' ultimate mission is to bring a Super Bowl back to the City by the Bay, and he trusts that Purdy has what it takes to lead the organization to a sixth title.

This is the kind of mentality the 49ers want in their locker room. Evans is not just arriving as a veteran presence, but as a player who believes this team can compete for a championship right away.

With the talent already in place, if everything comes together, San Francisco could be firmly in the Super Bowl conversation once again.