Mac Jones is making it nearly impossible for the 49ers to bench him
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a brutal 42-26 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
The secondary struggled, and the absence of Fred Warner and Nick Bosa was painfully apparent. The game highlighted how much the team struggles against top-tier opponents.
Offensively, the 49ers managed to score 26 points with multiple key weapons contributing. The real highlight, however, was quarterback Mac Jones, who continues to improve every time he takes the field in red and gold.
Statistically, Mac Jones shows season best in one key area
By the end of the game, Jones finished with 33-39, 319 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, while also posting a season-high completion percentage of 84.6%.
Yes, Jones threw an interception, but he also improvised and showed mobility, adapting well to the conditions. His performance was reminiscent of Brock Purdy, displaying a level of improvisation that Jones hasn’t consistently shown this season.
His throwing, as the statistics suggest, was simply impressive, showing directness and precision on key plays. Jones consistently found his targets in tight windows and displayed true nerve, converting with remarkable accuracy. His connection with George Kittle was particularly impressive.
Why the 49ers should consider starting Jones for the rest of the season
Jones’ performance may not have matched last week’s win over the New York Giants in passer rating, but he’s improving and growing week after week.
With Purdy sidelined due to his turf toe injury, Jones is getting more time to gel with the offense. It’s clear that, as the weeks pass, the 49ers will likely rely on Jones for the rest of the season while Purdy deals with his complicated injury.
The 49ers now face a serious decision regarding both Jones and Purdy. Jones’ performances keep improving with each game, and while Purdy remains the starter in name, the team cannot risk him playing if he isn’t fully healthy.
It may sound simple in theory, but no one wants Purdy to return too soon and worsen his injuries. That could be a decision that haunts Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch throughout their tenure in San Francisco. There’s even a possibility he could miss the rest of the 2025 season, and if that happens, the 49ers have a confident, steadily improving backup in Jones.
The 49ers are now 6-4 on the season, two games behind the Rams and now the Seahawks, making a playoff berth less certain. As the season heads into crunch time, every decision will require careful consideration.