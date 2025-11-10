All 49ers

Mac Jones is making it nearly impossible for the 49ers to bench him

Mac Jones is on fire right now.

Henry Cheal

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a brutal 42-26 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The secondary struggled, and the absence of Fred Warner and Nick Bosa was painfully apparent. The game highlighted how much the team struggles against top-tier opponents.

Offensively, the 49ers managed to score 26 points with multiple key weapons contributing. The real highlight, however, was quarterback Mac Jones, who continues to improve every time he takes the field in red and gold.

Statistically, Mac Jones shows season best in one key area

By the end of the game, Jones finished with 33-39, 319 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, while also posting a season-high completion percentage of 84.6%.

Yes, Jones threw an interception, but he also improvised and showed mobility, adapting well to the conditions. His performance was reminiscent of Brock Purdy, displaying a level of improvisation that Jones hasn’t consistently shown this season.

His throwing, as the statistics suggest, was simply impressive, showing directness and precision on key plays. Jones consistently found his targets in tight windows and displayed true nerve, converting with remarkable accuracy. His connection with George Kittle was particularly impressive.

Why the 49ers should consider starting Jones for the rest of the season

Jones’ performance may not have matched last week’s win over the New York Giants in passer rating, but he’s improving and growing week after week.

With Purdy sidelined due to his turf toe injury, Jones is getting more time to gel with the offense. It’s clear that, as the weeks pass, the 49ers will likely rely on Jones for the rest of the season while Purdy deals with his complicated injury.

The 49ers now face a serious decision regarding both Jones and Purdy. Jones’ performances keep improving with each game, and while Purdy remains the starter in name, the team cannot risk him playing if he isn’t fully healthy.

It may sound simple in theory, but no one wants Purdy to return too soon and worsen his injuries. That could be a decision that haunts Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch throughout their tenure in San Francisco. There’s even a possibility he could miss the rest of the 2025 season, and if that happens, the 49ers have a confident, steadily improving backup in Jones.

The 49ers are now 6-4 on the season, two games behind the Rams and now the Seahawks, making a playoff berth less certain. As the season heads into crunch time, every decision will require careful consideration.

HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

