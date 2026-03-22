Mike Evans Could Become First 49ers Player in 25 Years to Hit this Stat

Mike Evans choosing to join the San Francisco 49ers is one of the biggest moves in this season's free agency.

The 49ers agreed on a three-year, $42.4 million contract with $16.3 million guaranteed. The numbers are certainly favorable.

The front office has invested in a future Hall of Famer who has recorded 13,052 receiving yards in 176 games, so expectations should be higher given his strong résumé.

Given his prowess, there is one stat line Evans could reach that no other wide receiver has achieved since 2002.

Mike Evans could become first 49ers WR in 25 years with 10 receiving TD season

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You read that right. Entering 2026, Evans has the potential to break what would be a 25-year drought of a wide receiver posting 10 receiving touchdowns in a single season for San Francisco.

Evans has recorded 10 or more touchdowns in a season six times in his career, doing so in 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024.

It is an impressive display of longevity, and now working under Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme could see him achieve the feat again. It is remarkable that no 49ers receiver has done this since 2002, especially during the Shanahan era.

While Shanahan expects contributions from all of his offensive weapons, no 49er has reached double figures in receiving touchdowns during that time. Touchdowns are often shared between the running backs, tight ends and wide receivers, which has made it difficult for one player to reach double figures in a season.

Jauan Jennings posted nine in 2025, so it is not unreasonable to suggest Evans could match Terrell Owens' double-figure touchdown season in 2002.

Evans could change that trend because of the unique skill set he brings to the offense. At 6-foot-5, he has long been one of the most reliable red-zone targets in the NFL. His size and catch radius makes him tough to handle, and that type of presence would give Brock Purdy a reliable option.

It will largely depend on whether Evans can stay healthy, especially after missing 10 games in 2025 with a broken collarbone and a hamstring injury. The 2025 season marked the biggest setback of his career.

Having Evans work with one of the greatest offensive minds in the game is intriguing all the same, and perhaps a surprising drought may soon come to an end if he can stay on the field and quickly build chemistry with Purdy.

After all, he spoke highly of Purdy during his introductory press conference after joining San Francisco.