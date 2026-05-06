Where the 49ers Rank Among the NFL's Super Bowl Contenders
In this story:
Don’t let the negativity surrounding the San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 draft fool you into thinking it was a bad offseason.
The 49ers front office entered the offseason coming off a divisional-round run despite injuries on both sides of the ball, knowing significant improvements were needed heading into 2026.
This latest ranking by The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen shows San Francisco had one of the best offseasons, ranking them second behind the Philadelphia Eagles.
“The 49ers found ways to legitimately improve without a ton of cap space to work with and some holes to fill on the roster. It helped that Mike Evans wanted to play for a contender and took a deal far below what he could have gotten," wrote Nguyen.
"The 49ers finally found a penetrating three-technique defensive tackle who’s perfect for their scheme, trading for Osa Odighizuwa. Christian Kirk is a good slot receiver who should thrive with Kyle Shanahan. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and cornerback Nate Hobbs obviously have injury risks, but they fill needs and can be plus starters."
Nguyen also suggested the 49ers had a good draft despite widespread backlash, as many of the picks were deemed reaches, but he believes more of their picks will ultimately see snaps on the field.
"Receiver De'Zhaun Stribling is considered a reach by some, but his potential to be a supercharged version of what Jauan Jennings did for this offense will bring some much-needed big-play ability on the perimeter," he added.
"Defensive tackle Gracen Halton and edge Romello Height can also give the 49ers some juice on pass-rush downs. There are legitimate arguments about the 49ers’ ability to properly project value in the draft based on a significant sample size, but in this year’s draft, I liked the players they drafted and believe they can contribute this year.”
Whichever way you look at it, the 49ers are in a far stronger position than they were in January when their season ended, and it’s no surprise to see them ranked so highly.
The focus is clearly on the here and now. That’s the strategy. Planning for the future may be temporarily on hold as the roster is built to compete immediately, maximizing their window and capitalizing on their current core, leaving little doubt about the organization’s intentions heading into the new season.
The 49ers may have found strong value across the board in the draft, but few of their rookies are expected to have major roles right away.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal