This Is the Most Honest Take on the 49ers-Brandon Aiyuk Situation

The San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk drama is almost unbelievable.

From demanding a trade to landing a massive payday, the latter scenario would mean earning $30 million per year over the next four seasons, including a $23 million signing bonus and $76 million guaranteed. The real impact of making that kind of money is astounding.

But then the 49ers voided over $26 million in guarantees on his contract for 2026, a large chunk of his new and recently agreed contract.

Brandon Aiyuk's inner circle are shocked too

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The 49ers placed Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list last week, meaning he will not participate in any games this season. As a result, he will finish 2025 without playing a single snap.

With everything that has come to light, even those who work with and mentor him daily can’t believe his actions during this fallout.

"Man, to me, it's crazy," said TJ Houshmandzadeh on Thursday when he joined The Game's "Willard & Dibs.

"I'm going to be honest. Number one, there's just no way in hell I fight for every dollar that I want, and now I'm going to give up millions. I don't understand it.

"They offered you 28 [million], you didn't want 28. You wanted 30 and you were not fine until you received it. You get it, and now you let it go, because you don't want to show up to meetings. You don't want to go to your rehab."

He explained the most rational point of view, stating Aiyuk will simply look back and wish he had chosen a different course of action.

"He's going to get to my age and regret that. I promise you that. He's going to regret it because you never make that money up," he said.

"So if you're a coach and you're an organization, I want him on my team because he's a good player, but ain't no way in hell I'm paying him millions and millions of dollars.

"I'm not giving him 20 million, and you just let 30 go. So, I wish him the best. The decisions he's making, I don't believe it's a smart decision.

"But hey, man, some people like the game and some people love it."

To summarize, it’s hard to understand how any player could lose generational money by simply failing to attend meetings in the offseason.

Whatever happens with Aiyuk from here on out, it seems increasingly unlikely he’ll ever earn another major payday. No team will pay big bucks for a guy who'd go two years without playing a game.

