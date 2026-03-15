The Most Underrated Move the 49ers Made in Free Agency So Far
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The San Francisco 49ers have made a lot of smart moves that have helped improve their roster heading into the 2026 season. However, one of them made the biggest impact on the roster, filled a need in the biggest way, and is still not quite being talked about as a massive addition.
The 49ers adding Osa Odighizuwa is the best move that the team has made in free agency so far, much better than adding Mike Evans or any other lower-level moves.
The San Francisco 49ers hit a home run with Osa Odighizuwa
Entering free agency, the 49ers were between a rock and a hard place. When they win in the playoffs and make long runs, they have a strong defensive front, and it is usually led by a strong interior rush. DeForest Bucker, Arik Armstead, and Javon Hargrave are some of the many talented rushers who have helped them in past seasons.
Last year, the team was getting essentially nothing from their four interior players from a pass-rush perspective. It was crippling their defense. The issue is that there were not strong names available in free agency.
John Franklin-Myers stood as the far and away best name available. However, with that happening in free agency, it created a bidding war and turned a solid player into an overpaid free agent addition. The 49ers missed on the top prize and saw only nose tackles and depth pieces available in free agency.
The team could have waited until the NFL draft, but Caleb Banks broke his foot, Peter Woods has had a poor pre-draft process, and the next best options are more in the Alfred Collins nose tackle mold.
It was hard to see any way that the team could acquire a 3-technique who brings speed and a pass rush from the interior. That is why the trade for Odighizuwa is so valuable. While it cost them a draft pick, his contract is much easier to sustain than Franklin-Myers, and he is arguably a better scheme fit. If the move does not work, they are not tied to him, but if it does work, they have two more non-guaranteed years with him signed.
This not only crosses a hole off, but it also removes the entire need because of his age and status. So, instead of investing an early pick potentially reaching on the interior defensive line, they focus on the best player available and adding a play maker at a position of need.
This was the move that made the 49ers offseason.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley