NFL Experts Continue to Link Former 49ers WR Back to San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers can't keep looking back at the past just because it's familiar.

At some point, there comes a time when a reunion with former players no longer makes sense. In some cases it can work — like bringing back Dre Greenlaw — but the door must remain closed on one former San Francisco player who will likely keep being linked to a return until it either happens or the speculation finally dies down.

Deebo Samuel rumors are still rife

Jan 7, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

"Deebo Samuel lost a step in 2025, and he also battled through quarterback instability. Samuel averaged a career-low 10.1 yards per reception in 2025, and the two lowest receiving yards per game totals of his seven-year career came in 2024 (44.7) and 2025 (45.4)," wrote Garrett Podell of CBS Sports.

"Samuel isn't the same bulldozing Swiss Army knife that once served as the focal point of Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers offense.

"He can still knock would-be tacklers over in the open field after the catch, as evidenced by his playmaking against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas, but his separation in his route running is slipping. Samuel still has value in 2026, but it's not what it once was in his prime.

"It would make all the sense in the world for Samuel to come back home to San Francisco. Kyle Shanahan will certainly look to lighten running back Christian McCaffrey's workload after 413 touches in the regular season.

"That's the most in a season since Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray's 449 back in 2014. McCaffrey also turns 30 years old on June 7. Bringing back Samuel to fill in for McCaffrey on some of the checkdowns and screens in Shanahan's offense could maximize the former's skill set while preserving the latter for postseason football."

While there is some substance behind the reasoning to bring Samuel back, the franchise may ultimately choose not to pursue a reunion. The front office has already admitted that they want to reduce McCaffrey's workload.

Admittedly, they have said that before, but this time there is reason to believe they will finally follow through.

Plus, even if the idea of a reunion with Samuel generates attention, the franchise has more pressing needs to focus on moving forward. The front office has already acquired experienced playmakers like future Hall of Famer Mike Evans and a depth piece in the form of Christian Kirk.

Those additions suggest the team has moved on from making a return for Samuel.