NFL Experts Continue to Link Former 49ers WR Back to San Francisco
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The San Francisco 49ers can't keep looking back at the past just because it's familiar.
At some point, there comes a time when a reunion with former players no longer makes sense. In some cases it can work — like bringing back Dre Greenlaw — but the door must remain closed on one former San Francisco player who will likely keep being linked to a return until it either happens or the speculation finally dies down.
Deebo Samuel rumors are still rife
"Deebo Samuel lost a step in 2025, and he also battled through quarterback instability. Samuel averaged a career-low 10.1 yards per reception in 2025, and the two lowest receiving yards per game totals of his seven-year career came in 2024 (44.7) and 2025 (45.4)," wrote Garrett Podell of CBS Sports.
"Samuel isn't the same bulldozing Swiss Army knife that once served as the focal point of Kyle Shanahan's San Francisco 49ers offense.
"He can still knock would-be tacklers over in the open field after the catch, as evidenced by his playmaking against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas, but his separation in his route running is slipping. Samuel still has value in 2026, but it's not what it once was in his prime.
"It would make all the sense in the world for Samuel to come back home to San Francisco. Kyle Shanahan will certainly look to lighten running back Christian McCaffrey's workload after 413 touches in the regular season.
"That's the most in a season since Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray's 449 back in 2014. McCaffrey also turns 30 years old on June 7. Bringing back Samuel to fill in for McCaffrey on some of the checkdowns and screens in Shanahan's offense could maximize the former's skill set while preserving the latter for postseason football."
While there is some substance behind the reasoning to bring Samuel back, the franchise may ultimately choose not to pursue a reunion. The front office has already admitted that they want to reduce McCaffrey's workload.
Admittedly, they have said that before, but this time there is reason to believe they will finally follow through.
Plus, even if the idea of a reunion with Samuel generates attention, the franchise has more pressing needs to focus on moving forward. The front office has already acquired experienced playmakers like future Hall of Famer Mike Evans and a depth piece in the form of Christian Kirk.
Those additions suggest the team has moved on from making a return for Samuel.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal