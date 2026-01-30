One 2024 Draft Decision the 49ers Should Want Back

Entering the offseason begins a time of reflection for the San Francisco 49ers.

They will comb through everything that went right, what went wrong, and what needs to improve from 2025. However, their reflection shouldn't stop there.

They can take it back a little further, like with the NFL draft, specifically in 2024. The 49ers made a draft pick that year that has failed to help them, especially since they passed on a better player.

49ers should want a redo with this draft pick

Drafting Ricky Pearsall over Cooper DeJean. If the 49ers could turn back the clock, they should take DeJean in a heartbeat over Pearsall instead of letting him go to the Philadelphia Eagles.

DeJean had a phenomenal rookie season and became an All-Pro in his second season. That's an incredible accomplishment. Even without the accolade, he's proven to be an impact player.

The Eagles have boosted their defense significantly with DeJean. His skills are phenomenal, with how versatile he is. Most importantly, he's always healthy.

It never matters how amazing a player is if they aren't healthy. That is the issue with Pearsall. He flashes the talent when he's out there, and it gives you hope of what he can be if he can string games together.

But he never can. Pearsall is an injury-prone player. Let's not sugarcoat it. He is unreliable. Anytime Pearsall goes down to the ground or gets tackled, you have to hold your breath.

It's like when Jake Moody was still the kicker of the 49ers. You were on pins and needles when Moody would attempt a field goal. That's the same sensation when Pearsall gets hit.

In the middle of the season, I referred to Pearsall as a roller coaster ride. You start your ascension and get to the top with Pearsall when he shows his skills when he's active.

Then comes the descent, where the injuries occur, and he misses games. Until he puts together close to a fully healthy season, he's not a player to feel confident about.

It makes it worse when the 49ers had a chance to draft DeJean over Pearsall. Their secondary is lacking talent. Deommodore Lenoir and Upton Stout are the only players worth mentioning.

DeJean could plug in anywhere and be a force. The 49ers need that right now. They should've pulled the trigger to help themselves and burn the Eagles, but now they're stuck with a fool's gold wide receiver.

Pearsall isn't a bust at all, but he's trekking towards being another first-round whiff by the 49ers. If only they took DeJean.

