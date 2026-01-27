Ranking the Best 49ers Rookie Performers of the 2025 Season

One of the positive takeaways from the 2025 season for the San Francisco 49ers was their rookie class.

Several players received significant playing time as they wanted before the season. Thanks to that, they ended up with five promising, impressive rookies. This is how I ranked them.

No. 5 - Marques Sigle

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is unable to make a catch as San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) looks on during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

I was reluctant to place safety Marques Sigle, in this ranking, but his performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round is enough to do it.

Sigle was solid in that game and provided an upgrade over Ji'Ayir Brown, who he filled in for. Before that game, he left a lot to be desired, specifically in pass coverage.

Against the run, Sigle proved to be stout. It was in pass coverage that he would look lost. Still, he managed to give the 49ers some starts. All he needs to do is tighten up his pass coverage, and he can be a starter for years to come.

No. 4 - Mykel Williams

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If it wasn't for a torn ACL in Week 9 against the New York Giants, defensive end Mykel Williams would've been ranked no lower than No. 2. He played well in 2025.

The 49ers could feel the impact of his loss against the run. That is when you know he was having a solid season. He was performing even better when Nick Bosa was still in the lineup.

Hopefully, the torn ACL Williams suffered doesn't derail his trajectory. He's a monster on pass rushing down from the interior, especially with a lethal pass rusher outside, like Bosa.

No. 3 - CJ West

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle CJ West (99) after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It was tough sledding for CJ West in the first half of the season, but he picked it up in the second half. He had a typical rookie season, where he needed time to round into form.

Sure enough, he did. West ended up becoming an impactful player for the 49ers in the end. He showcased his ability to defend the run and rush the passer fairly well.

Just imagine when the 49ers get healthier and add quality players on the defensive line to take the pressure off of him. But given the way he developed, he may be the spearhead at defensive tackle moving forward. West has an exciting future.

No. 2 - Alfred Collins

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Alfred Collins (95) during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Speaking of an exciting future, Alfred Collins was a rookie who hit the ground running in the regular season. Maybe it is because he's a physical freak.

His highlight play came in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, where he discombulated Kyren Williams to force a fumble at the goal line. It was an elite play to make.

Collins is effective against the run and decent against the pass. The tandem of him and West will be vastly intriguing to watch in 2026 as they take the next step in their development.

No. 1 - Upton Stout

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20) reacts during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

No one would disagree that cornerback Upton Stout was the best rookie for the 49ers in 2025. He had his struggles early on, but his highs would make up for the lows.

Eventually, Stout would make way more positive plays than negative. The 49ers have an amazing player in Stout. He's the second-coming of K'Waun Williams from 2019, but better.

Stout isn't afraid to stick his nose against the run; he can blitz effectively and is fairly sharp in coverage. He is a dream nickel corner for any defensive coordinator. 2026 should be even better for him.

