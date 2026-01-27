Ranking the Best 49ers Rookie Performers of the 2025 Season
In this story:
One of the positive takeaways from the 2025 season for the San Francisco 49ers was their rookie class.
Several players received significant playing time as they wanted before the season. Thanks to that, they ended up with five promising, impressive rookies. This is how I ranked them.
No. 5 - Marques Sigle
I was reluctant to place safety Marques Sigle, in this ranking, but his performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round is enough to do it.
Sigle was solid in that game and provided an upgrade over Ji'Ayir Brown, who he filled in for. Before that game, he left a lot to be desired, specifically in pass coverage.
Against the run, Sigle proved to be stout. It was in pass coverage that he would look lost. Still, he managed to give the 49ers some starts. All he needs to do is tighten up his pass coverage, and he can be a starter for years to come.
No. 4 - Mykel Williams
If it wasn't for a torn ACL in Week 9 against the New York Giants, defensive end Mykel Williams would've been ranked no lower than No. 2. He played well in 2025.
The 49ers could feel the impact of his loss against the run. That is when you know he was having a solid season. He was performing even better when Nick Bosa was still in the lineup.
Hopefully, the torn ACL Williams suffered doesn't derail his trajectory. He's a monster on pass rushing down from the interior, especially with a lethal pass rusher outside, like Bosa.
No. 3 - CJ West
It was tough sledding for CJ West in the first half of the season, but he picked it up in the second half. He had a typical rookie season, where he needed time to round into form.
Sure enough, he did. West ended up becoming an impactful player for the 49ers in the end. He showcased his ability to defend the run and rush the passer fairly well.
Just imagine when the 49ers get healthier and add quality players on the defensive line to take the pressure off of him. But given the way he developed, he may be the spearhead at defensive tackle moving forward. West has an exciting future.
No. 2 - Alfred Collins
Speaking of an exciting future, Alfred Collins was a rookie who hit the ground running in the regular season. Maybe it is because he's a physical freak.
His highlight play came in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, where he discombulated Kyren Williams to force a fumble at the goal line. It was an elite play to make.
Collins is effective against the run and decent against the pass. The tandem of him and West will be vastly intriguing to watch in 2026 as they take the next step in their development.
No. 1 - Upton Stout
No one would disagree that cornerback Upton Stout was the best rookie for the 49ers in 2025. He had his struggles early on, but his highs would make up for the lows.
Eventually, Stout would make way more positive plays than negative. The 49ers have an amazing player in Stout. He's the second-coming of K'Waun Williams from 2019, but better.
Stout isn't afraid to stick his nose against the run; he can blitz effectively and is fairly sharp in coverage. He is a dream nickel corner for any defensive coordinator. 2026 should be even better for him.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.
Read more 49ers On SI
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN