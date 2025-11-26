One chart highlights just how bad the 49ers defensive line is

The San Francisco 49ers' interior defensive line does not scare too many people when you look at who the names are. To give a better picture, a recent chart from AccountStat that plots pressures and run stops does a good job of encapsulating how little the team is getting out of this group.

The San Francisco 49ers have a massive issue along the interior defensive line

If you look in the bottom left corner, you will see the San Francisco three interior defensive linemen, Kalia Davis, Jordan Elliott, and Alfred Collins. The graph does not include CJ West due to his lack of snaps.

DT total production through week 12 pic.twitter.com/NQ66VRjLrl — Stat Acccount (@AcccountStat) November 25, 2025

So, all three of the 49ers options are clearly standing out in the corner with some of the lowest of both pressures and stops. Jordan Elliott is the most productive of the three, but even he is grouped in with some lower-end players.

Davis and Collins stand out with Grady Jarrett as some of the least productive interior linemen in the NFL. Collins started slowly, and his job does not require much production. He was drafted after Tyleik Williams, who is not far ahead of him. There is at least a reason to stay optimistic.

Still, no one is quite as low as him. Nobody has as few run stops as Davis to be combined with that few pressures, either. He is a free agent this offseason and should not have much interest.

In a way, it is a testament to Robert Saleh, the linebackers, secondary, and the run defense of the edge rushers that the 49ers still have a decent run defense despite having three complete non-factors along the interior.

On the other hand, this is a huge issue that has to be addressed. Elliott and Davis cannot be back, and they have to view Collins and West as potential backups who can rotate in right now.

This should mean adding two starter-caliber players along the interior, whether that be drafting one high, signing a couple of options, or even trying for a trade; they have to improve what they have upfront.

In other news, look at where the two Seattle Seahawks are. The division rival that they will meet with again soon has a legitimate front. Also, the Rams have two linemen who are above average in pressures, and two who are above average in run stops, a nice rotation of talent between the group there.

