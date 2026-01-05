Three Things We Learned From the 49ers' Loss to the Seahawks

The No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs slipped right through the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

They were outclassed by the Seattle Seahawks on their home turf, losing 13-3. It was disappointing to witness, but it was a game that revealed a few factors about the 49ers.

49ers' offense will fold against elite defenses

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) makes a catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

It's undeniable that the 49ers' offense is a stout one. However, they are overrated to an extent. What has made their offense stand out is their performance during their six-game winning streak before this game.

Those performances didn't come against any defense that was better than average. That is what led to Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey having amazing performances.

Credit to the 49ers' offense for living up to the expectation of looking great against lesser competition, but the reality is they will get stifled when they face elite defenses like the Seahawks.

That means they will be in for a tough outing in the playoffs. Half of the teams in the NFC have strong defenses, including the Seahawks and their Wild Card opponent, the Eagles. Keep your expectations for the 49ers tempered.

Robert Saleh deserves a raise

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh reacts after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

There's no debate that Robert Saleh isn't a great defensive coordinator. However, the performance of his defense against the Seahawks may cause people to be critical of him.

That would be unwarranted and unfair. Saleh has done a tremendous job with the 49ers' defense this year, especially with how depleted they are. At the end of the day, Saleh isn't a magician.

He can't spawn high-level talent or expedite a player's development. It's not his fault if his players can't finish a play after he schemes them into position.

If anything, he deserves a raise for his job this year. Imagine all of the stress he's endured trying to curate the perfect game plan to ensure his players mess up as little as possible.

The loss to the Seahawks makes me think more and more that Saleh will return to the 49ers next year.

They can't win the Super Bowl

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

It's been impressive to see how successful the 49ers have been this season with countless injuries, but this isn't a Super Bowl-winning team. This isn't even a team that will make it to the Super Bowl.

The 49ers' defense is too lowly for them to overcome. As good as their offense is, when they come across strong defensive fronts, especially led by elite defensive coordinators, they will lose.

And if the 49ers' offense can't put up at least 24 points a game, it's a wrap for them. They can't consistently be in shootouts, and now that they need three wins to make it to the Super Bowl, it's impossible.

