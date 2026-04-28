John Lynch Hints at the 49ers Player Likely to Start at Left Guard

There is still no clear answer as to who will be the starting left guard for the San Francisco 49ers in 2026, with the NFL draft completed.

Yes, they drafted two offensive linemen, Carver Willis and Enrique Cruz Jr., but they are most likely depth pieces next season. Those two players will be projects.

The 49ers had a chance to draft an immediate starter in the second round (Chase Bisontis), but passed on him. Clearly, the 49ers will have a competition to see who will become the starter.

However, during his post-draft press conference, John Lynch hinted at the 49ers player who is likely to start at left guard. Or at least, he intimated that it is this player's job to lose.

The likely starting left guard is...

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers guard Connor Colby (75) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"Connor Colby is a guy who started six games for us, a seventh-round pick from Iowa last year," Lynch said. "We like the progression that Connor had. We like where he's at, how he's looking. As he enters year two, you know, year one to year two is always a big jump. And we hope to get that jump from Connor."

If Colby shows that jump in training camp and in the preseason, he will be the starter. Make no mistake about it. He is the 49ers' best chance at solidifying the left side.

Colby has a jump at the position since he started a few games before. He also has a year of playing in the complicated offense, so he is in the driver's seat to start.

The baton in his hands. If he doesn't show the progress or the "jump" that Lynch alluded to, that the 49ers want to see, then he will be passed over for one of the veterans they signed in free agency.

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Connor Colby (75) pass protects San Francisco 49ers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (4) against Denver Broncos defensive lineman Jordan Jackson (94) in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

"We went out and added some competition with Robert Jones and Brett Toth, two guys who have started games in this league. And Brett has been more of a center, but we believe that his skills translate to give him a chance at that left guard. And so, we have options there, and we're excited about those options."

Maybe those two players will add the extra push for Colby to improve. But that doesn't mean it will work out. Colby struggled immensely in his starts in 2025.

When he came on in relief of Ben Bartch twice, he looked solid. He was strong in run blocking and wasn't skittish as a pass protector. But once he became a starter, he became a liability.

Colby proved that he is a massive work in progress. It would be surprising if he improves that much from his rookie season. There should be zero belief he can take the next step.

The plan at left guard isn't a sound one at all for the 49ers.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.