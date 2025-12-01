One player has completely turned around his season for the 49ers

Through eight games, Jauan Jennings was looking like a complete dud for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025.

Whether he just hit his low point and woke up, got healthy, or things are just breaking his way, things have been drastically different for Jennings in the past five weeks, and the team is much better off for it.

The San Francisco 49ers are getting a better version of Jauan Jennings

In the first eight games of the season, Jennings was only healthy for six games, and when he was on the field, he was almost more of a negative than a positive influence on the outcome of games.

Jennings was averaging 3.3 catches for 35.3 yards per game and had one touchdown, an average of 0.2 per game. He was being outproduced by Kendrick Bourne when the two were on the field together. Worse than all of that, San Francisco was 3-3 when he was active.

What appeared to be the low point was games against the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons, where he had multiple plays that led to game-changing turnovers in back-to-back weeks. He looked completely unengaged.

Since then, he woke up. He is averaging 4.6 catches for 49.2 yards per game in five games since Week 8. He has four toucheowns, an average of 0.8 per game, and four times as many as his first six games.

His yards per route run is up from 1.12 to 1.73, and his yards per target is up from 5.9 to 7.5. The 49ers completion rate when throwing in his direction is up from 50% to 69.7% and his first down per target rate is up from .28 to .45. He has 246 yards in this five-game sample, and no other 49ers receiver has more than 73. He is a completely different player in the past few weeks.

Jennings may not want to go into the bye week with how hot he is. However, the bye week may also do him well. He has been injured since training camp and appears to be getting healthy by playing through it. He should come back from the bye week in his best condition.

The 49ers are going to need the best of Jennings down the stretch and it appears as though they are going to get it. This could be a massive difference maker in the NFC landscape.

