Assessing the 49ers’ Short- and Long-Term Outlook at Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers desperately need a wide receiver this offseason.

Brandon Aiyuk is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Jauan Jennings could also walk out the door, as his reported valuation appears too high for the 49ers.

Ricky Pearsall offers explosiveness, but he’ll need a full season to prove he can be a reliable every-down option. The rest of the group currently profiles more as depth pieces than true starting-caliber receivers.

So, that begins the question, should the 49ers think short or long term at this position?

Short term - Mike Evans

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Considering Mike Evans will be 33 this offseason, he’s entering the final stretch of his career. He’s also coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign, when his streak of consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, a record he shared with Jerry Rice, came to an abrupt end.

If the 49ers choose to think short-term, it could go against them. However, he hasn’t shown signs of complete regression. The 2025 season may have been a one-off, heavily impacted by injuries rather than a true decline in ability.

Given his capabilities, even as a short-term option, he could fill the void and provide valuable mentorship to a potential draft pick.

At a reported market value of $13 million per year, it would be a fairly feasible signing, especially considering the 49ers’ other urgent needs. However, cap space always complicates matters, particularly when there are multiple pressing holes to address.

Long term - Romeo Doubs

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) reacts following the Packers’ loss to the Chicago Bears during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Packers 31-27. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But if the 49ers are prioritizing youth with the long term in mind, Romeo Doubs stands out as a logical option. He’s set to enter free agency and will turn 26 before the new league year begins. He’s coming off his most productive season, posting 724 receiving yards on 55 receptions.

That said, it raises the question of why the 49ers would pursue him if his production mirrors that of Jauan Jennings.

The answer may come down to cost and age. Doubs projects to be cheaper, at approximately $15.7 million annually, while also offering more long-term upside.

And that aligns with the 49ers’ broader roster vision. They’re still in the midst of retooling, turning over an aging core in favor of younger, longer-term pieces. Doubs could represent the best balance of cost and upside, potentially available for only slightly more than Evans’ projected value.

But the real question is whether Doubs is a true WR1. He isn’t, and that’s arguably what the 49ers need most. Evans would fill that role, even if only temporarily. That’s what makes the decision so difficult.