One Position the San Francisco 49ers are Least Likely to Draft in 2026

The quarterback position is always the most interesting in the NFL. You need to have your guy, and even when you do, the question of how strong the backup is and how much you are looking into the future will always linger. This is where the San Francisco 49ers stand when it comes to the 2026 NFL draft.

Should the San Francisco 49ers draft a quarterback in the 2026 NFL draft?

The team is relatively set when it comes to the quarterback position. They have Brock Purdy, who not only is in the prime of his career, but he also just signed a long-term extension, so he is not going anywhere anytime soon.

So, it is clear that they will not be looking hard into the top guys who should be available in Round 1. They could look into a backup. The 49ers have stated that they plan to keep Mac Jones, but the need for a quarterback is getting desperate around the NFL. If someone blows them away, they would have to accept the offer and look to replace him.

However, they have other avenues to replace Jones. They could look into free agency. They have done well scouting Sam Darnold and Mac Jones. Why not try for another player like that? More than that, they drafted Kurtis Rourke in the seventh round last year.

Rourke recovered from an ACL all season, so they hardly have a clue what he can bring to the NFL, but they drafted him that high during a redshirt rookie season because they believed in the potential that could come. They wanted to give him this year to get used to the NFL and get healthy so that next year he could be in the mix to compete for the backup spot if the team did trade Jones.

So, even if they traded Jones, the odds of them drafting a quarterback are not as high as some would have expected. With Rourke locked down as a third, the odds of them drafting a quarterback if Jones stays are even lower.

You never say never, and San Francisco cannot be negligent and avoid scouting the class. If they see the next Jones or someone better than Rourke in their evaluations, they should latch onto that player at the right draft cost.

However, of all of the positions out there, quarterback would be the one that would be most surprising if a draft pick were dedicated to the position. That is, regardless of whether the pick came early, in the mid rounds, or late.

