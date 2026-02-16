Why the 49ers Should Not Trade Mac Jones

If a team offers the 49ers a second-round pick for Mac Jones this offseason, there's a good chance they'll trade him. And that would be a big mistake.

The 49ers are the only team in the NFL that has two good quarterbacks in their 20s. That's a big advantage, and they shouldn't give it away, particularly when Brock Purdy keeps getting injured and throwing interceptions.

In the past two seasons, Purdy has missed 10 games. And in his past 20 starts, he has thrown a whopping 21 interceptions. And in his four seasons in the NFL, his interception percentage has gone up four years in a row. Turnovers and injuries are becoming bigger issues for him the more he plays.

And he's expensive. This year, his cap number will be $24.3 million. In 2027, it will be $30.8 million. In 2028, it will be $57.6 million. And in 2029, it will be $72.5 million. If Purdy misses more games and throws more picks and the 49ers fall short of the playoffs next season, the 49ers mght not want to pay him all that money.

Next year, the 49ers theoretically could trade Purdy and save nearly $7 million in salary cap space. And he might be worth a first-round pick if teams still think he's a top-10 quarterback in the NFL.

Then, the 49ers could give Mac Jones a reasonable extension -- three years, $100 million. A far cry from what Purdy is getting paid.

Or, if Purdy stays healthy next season, stops throwing a ton of picks and goes back to the Super Bowl and maybe even wins it this time, the 49ers could keep him and let Mac Jones leave in free agency and get a third-round compensatory pick when he leaves.

Jones gives the 49ers options. As soon as he's gone, the 49ers will be stuck with Purdy no matter what happens or what he does. And that's scary considering how he has played the past two seasons.

The 49ers should want to keep their options open, especially after the Seahawks just won the Super Bowl with Sam Darnold, who was Purdy's backup before Jones. Darnold isn't necessarily better than Purdy, but he's much cheaper than him, he hasn't missed a game in two seasons and he threw no interceptions in the playoffs this year.

The Seahawks were able to build a championship team around Darnold and his contract. The 49ers might not be able to do the same thing with Purdy because he costs so much and misses so many games.

In hindsight, the 49ers never should have let Darnold go in the first place. Now, they don't need to make the same mistake with Jones. Be grateful that he's under contract for one more year.

