One Wide Receiver the 49ers Should Consider Re-Signing this Offseason

The San Francisco 49ers face a series of tough roster decisions ahead of the 2026 season.

The organization has serious cap space available to spend on top talent, but one position remains a glaring hole.

At wide receiver, the 49ers lack a truly explosive weapon. They now face tough decisions about who to keep and who to let go, as several key players are set to hit free agency in March.

Kendrick Bourne should stay - but on one condition

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium.

Per reports, Kendrick Bourne is projected to get approximately $6M a year in free agency.

This past season, he signed a deal worth up to $5 million. The stats suggest the 49ers made a significant investment and got a lot of value out of Bourne upon his return to the City by the Bay.

Despite limited involvement in certain games, he had several key performances. Recording 551 receiving yards is solid, and hauling in 37 receptions from 53 targets is decent efficiency. He clearly outperformed DeMarcus Robinson, who was brought in on a two-year deal.

His numbers weren’t far off from Jauan Jennings. With Jennings also hitting free agency, he can’t be counted on to take a team-friendly deal, especially after seeking a larger payday in training camp just a few months ago. It’s likely he’ll walk, and being injury-prone works against him. Bourne, on the other hand, has proven the opposite in both of his stints in San Francisco.

If Bourne stays, his role likely won’t be drastic in 2026. The bigger priorities on offense include improving the offensive line, adding a true WR1, and bringing in another tight end to support George Kittle as he recovers from his Achilles injury.

But the one condition for Bourne staying should hinge on backup quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones and Bourne developed a strong bond with the New England Patriots, and that chemistry carried over to the red and gold when both lit it up against the Los Angeles Rams in one of the season’s most memorable wins. They played a large role in keeping the 49ers' season alive.

Jones isn’t likely to leave unless the 49ers can offer a high draft pick, but given how often the team deals with injuries, you never know if an opportunity like this could pop up again.

You can count on Bourne more than most other receivers on the roster, and a small investment seems reasonable if Jones stays. Shanahan’s loyalty to his players often translates into maximizing what the team gets for their money.

