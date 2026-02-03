There's Only One 49ers Player who Deserves to Win Comeback of the Year

The San Francisco 49ers are heavy favorites to take home at least one award at Thursday’s NFL Honors.

The award in question is Comeback Player of the Year, and Christian McCaffrey is the clear favorite. There’s a strong case that his selection should be a no-brainer.

The 29-year-old posted impressive stats in 2025 and was a primary reason why the 49ers made the playoffs. Considering how difficult his career has been at times due to injuries, especially in 2024, McCaffrey has made every effort to continue elevating the 49ers’ offense.

Last year, plenty of questions were raised about whether he would be as explosive as before. He was coming off one of the best seasons of his career and entering his prime. Still, he played only four games, suffered a PCL injury and Achilles tendinitis, and traveled to Germany to seek further medical opinions.

Especially with what's shared by teammate Kyle Juszczyk, he shared this about McCaffrey's training regimen: “To just see firsthand how much this guy puts into everything, and how much it took for him to prepare for this season. No joke, six days out of the week, he was going from 8:30 in the morning till 6:00 PM, nonstop. He’s got trainers with him the entire day.”

The graft clearly paid off this past season. McCaffrey took more hits than at any point in his career, handled a career-high workload, and remained healthy until suffering a minor stinger in what proved to be the 49ers' last game.

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building.

He recorded 1,202 rushing yards and 924 receiving yards, along with 17 total touchdowns in the regular season. He added two more in the playoffs, further highlighting just how significant he is to that offense.

While the statistics suggest McCaffrey had one of his most productive seasons in terms of yardage with the 49ers, he is not quite as explosive as he once was. He is averaging fewer yards per carry, absorbing more contact, and the 49ers will need to manage his workload better to ensure he remains sharp at key moments.

McCaffrey’s 2025 season will be remembered for nearly making him the first running back to post two 1,000-yard rushing and receiving seasons, and his impact on this team remains immeasurable given the injuries to practically every offensive weapon on the roster.

The 49ers are fortunate to have a version of McCaffrey who offers far more than just rushing production. Maximizing his strengths will be key to extending his impact before any significant decline arrives.

