The Perfect Word to Describe the 49ers' Offseason

The San Francisco 49ers' offseason has had one theme, and it is clear that everyone sees it. San Francisco sees a particular window closing, and they are moving fast to try to capitalize on a Super Bowl before that happens. That is why the one word to describe the 49ers' offseason is urgency.

The San Francisco 49ers have been urgent this offseason

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report went through the offseason of every team and described it with one word. The 49ers' word was urgency.

Time might be running out for the 49ers to win the whole thing with their current core. That's why all-in moves like signing a 32-year-old Mike Evans to a three-year deal and giving up a third-rounder for Osa Odighizuwa make sense. Alex Ballentine

This is exactly the way in which they are acting. Evans is a win-now player, and trading for a defensive tackle was filling a hole immediately because they did not have the patience to let that area develop. Even Christian Kirk is a signal that they do not have time to wait for Jordan Watkins. Dre Greenlaw showed that they cannot wait for Dee Winters or Nick Martin to grow.

That is because the roster is aging, and it is not getting any healthier. Nick Bosa has had a few devastating injuries in his career, and Fred Warner just missed a significant chunk of time for the first time in his career.

Christian McCaffrey was healthy, but after the workload he got, and at his age, there are always going to be questions about how much time he has left as a star back. Trent Williams is the oldest player on the team, he is in the middle of a contract dispute regarding his future with the team, and he always misses time. The game he missed last year against the Seattle Seahakws led to them losing the one seed and homefield advantage in the playoffs.

Of course, George Kittle is going to start the season recovering from an injury. He is not getting any younger either. As a core, this may be the last time that Williams, McCaffrey, Kittle, Warner, and Bosa all play together. There is a legitimate fear that the last time all five of them were healthy at the same time may have already passed.

So, the 49ers are trying to win while as many of these five are still playing at an elite level and healthy. That is what will cause the team not to worry about the ages of the players that they are acquiring.

On one hand, if it leads to a Super Bowl, no one will think twice about it. On the other hand, if they do not, they are left with a lot of holes in the next couple of offseasons.