One Free Agent the 49ers Must Sign After Mike Evans

Surprisingly, the San Francisco 49ers made a splash signing on the first day of free agency when they signed Mike Evans.

Adding him was initially odd since he's old and doesn't improve their team speed. However, Evans signed a relatively cheap deal, which is a move any team would've made.

With that said, the 49ers shouldn't stop at Evans. They must continue to improve the wide receiver position. That is why they should double down on it and sign this free agent after Evans.

49ers must pivot to this free agent

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a pass in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The free agent the 49ers must pivot to now is Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs. He's another player the 49ers were linked to in recent weeks.

Doubs can seamlessly transition to the 49ers' offense thanks to the familiarity of playing for Mike LaFleur. It'll be easy for Kyle Shanahan to utilize Doubs.

In fact, Shanahan can get more out of Doubs than LaFleur could. This past season, Doubs recorded 55 catches for 724 yards and six touchdowns.

Expect those numbers to increase if he lands in San Francisco. He'd be an excellent addition to the 49ers' offense. It doesn't drastically take the 49ers over the top.

Doubs isn't capable of being a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver, but thanks to Evans, he doesn't need to. His ceiling is a No. 2, which means the 49ers would have two No. 2 receivers with him and Ricky Pearsall.

Signing Doubs increases the quality of the wide receiver position nicely. Their passing attack becomes a greater threat with Doubs, who will be a key factor next to Evans, Pearsall, and George Kittle.

The issue, of course, in signing Doubs will be his cost. He shouldn't get the same money as Alec Pierce did from the Colts. I'd imagine his number is moderately less, if not more.

The deal the 49ers should be looking at with Doubs is the one the Las Vegas Raiders just signed former Minnesota Vikings receiver Jalen Nailor to.

Nailor received a three-year, $35 million deal. Doubs could see roughly a four-year deal for $70 million. That still is quite a bit for him, but this is free agency, and the 49ers do have the cap space for him.

Almost every free agent gets overpaid at least a bit. He's the player the 49ers should turn to with Evans aboard. It would complete the wide receiver overhaul they need.

Go for Doubs and watch the offense click in 2026.

